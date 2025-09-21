Nadowli-Kaleo DCE Joins National Service Personnel in Kaleo Clean-Up Exercise

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Nadowli-Kaleo has demonstrated exemplary leadership by actively participating in a community clean-up exercise organised by the National Service personnel in the district at Kaleo.

Wearing a reflective vest and engaging directly in the exercise, the DCE worked alongside service personnel, community members, and other stakeholders to rid the town of filth and weeds. Her participation was not merely symbolic but a practical show of leadership by example, which, if sustained, could bring significant benefits to the district.

Sanitation remains a major challenge across Ghana, and the Nadowli-Kaleo district is no exception. Experts continue to warn that waiting for another catastrophic outbreak such as COVID-19 before prioritising hygiene and sanitation would be disastrous. With the rising cost of healthcare, preventive measures such as proper sanitation offer the most effective means of reducing both disease prevalence and medical expenses.

The termination of Zoom Lion Ghana’s sanitation contract has placed a greater responsibility on communities to take ownership of their surroundings. Against this backdrop, the initiative by the National Service personnel is highly commendable and should be institutionalised as a monthly activity in the district. It reinforces the principle that keeping our environment clean does not require directives from government—it is a collective responsibility of citizens to ensure their homes and surroundings are free of filth.

The youth, in particular, are encouraged to embrace community volunteerism and view such exercises as an important civic duty. Equally important is the need for proper waste disposal practices, as indiscriminate dumping of refuse poses grave health risks. Public health experts caution that the outbreak of any pandemic resulting from poor sanitation would have dire economic and social consequences, underscoring the need for proactive waste management at the community level.

The DCE’s active involvement in this clean-up exercise is, therefore, a timely reminder of the role of leadership in mobilising communities for positive action.

Speaking after the exercise, the DCE noted: “Cleanliness is everyone’s responsibility. If we make it a habit, we will save lives, cut down health costs, and make Nadowli-Kaleo a model district in sanitation.”

It is hoped that this example will inspire similar initiatives across the district and beyond, ensuring that sanitation is prioritised as a shared responsibility for the good of all.