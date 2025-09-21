A Quick Note To the Minister for Communications, Hon. Samuel George Nartey - About AT Subscription Fraud

Honourable Minister, I just received the message below a moment ago, from an AT subscriber which encapsulates perfectly, everything that's wrong with telcos in Ghana - which clearly don't think they owe their subscribers a fiduciary duty of care that ought to prevent such rip-offs that would land them in serious trouble in other jurisdictions.

"You have subscribed to the product MOBILE FOOTBALL MANIA. The subscription fee is GH¢0.35. To unsubscribe send STOP FT to 1977. Thank you."

Honourable Minister, it begs the question: how can an industry supposedly regulated for the common-good, using allocated frequencies owned by the state, allow such digital villainy? Hmmm, 3y3asem oooo... Hon. Minister, as it happens, I am passionate about cricket - and thus don't care much for soccer: so there's no way I would willingly subscribe to such fare. They are defrauding me and shouldn't be allowed to do so under any circumstances. Full stop.

Above all they mustn't be allowed to continue to get away with it. Enough is enough, Sir. It is abominable, intolerable and totally unacceptable. Please do something about this financially ruinous nonsense on bamboo stilts, which is obviously netting millions of cedis on a daily basis, for bold cybercriminals - while impoverishing hapless subscribers forced by circumstances to struggle daily to survive, in a nation in which honest and law-abiding citizens are being crushed by a cost-of-living crisis resulting from elite greed, even as we speak.

Take immediate steps to halt it, oooo, Honourable Sam George Nartey - now, not tomorrow. Haaba. Yooooooooooo. A word to the wise...

