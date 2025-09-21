ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Sunyani Technical University outdoors 2027 GHATUSA Games LOC

Education Sunyani Technical University outdoors 2027 GHATUSA Games LOC
SUN, 21 SEP 2025

Sunyani Technical University (STU) has officially inaugurated the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2027 Ghana Technical Universities Sports Association (GHATUSA) Games, which will be hosted in Sunyani.

The vibrant inauguration ceremony, held at the K. Nsiah-Gyabaah Auditorium, drew a diverse audience, including government dignitaries, traditional leaders, university officials, faculty members, students, alumni, and members of the media.

Delivering the keynote address, the Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboah, reaffirmed the government’s strong support for the Games and underscored the power of sports to foster unity, discipline, character, and opportunity among the youth.

Chairman of the STU Council, Prof. Samuel Awuah-Nyamekye, emphasized the need for strategic investment in sports infrastructure to ensure the success of the Games.

For his part, the Vice-Chancellor, Ing. Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, appealed to stakeholders for support in completing ongoing projects such as the AstroTurf pitch and other essential facilities.

Representing the Paramount Chief of Sunyani, the Kyidomhene, Nana Kwabena Sae III, pledged the full support of the Sunyani Traditional Council for the 2027 Games.

Newly appointed LOC Chairman, Prof. Kwadwo Boateng Prempeh, expressed his appreciation and promised to lead a committed team in organizing a memorable and successful tournament.

The 2027 GHATUSA Games promise to be a milestone event for STU and the entire Sunyani community, uniting institutions from across the country in the spirit of sportsmanship and excellence.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo CorrespondentPage: richard-kofi-boahen

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson Galamsey: GMA has no moral right, they backed out when Organised Labour compelle...

1 hour ago

Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson 'I'm pleading with Mahama to grant sacked Gertrude Torkornoo her full pension be...

1 hour ago

CAF League: Mahama supports Bibiani Gold Stars, Asante Kotoko Football Clubs with $50,000 each CAF League: Mahama supports Bibiani Gold Stars, Asante Kotoko Football Clubs wit...

1 hour ago

Retire Gertrude Torkornoo formally to protect entitlements – Ansa-Asare tells gov’t Retire Gertrude Torkornoo formally to protect entitlements – Ansa-Asare tells go...

1 hour ago

GFL warns NDC against premature flagbearer campaigns GFL warns NDC against premature flagbearer campaigns

2 hours ago

Clearance letter for recruitment of 50,000 teachers fake – GES clarifies Clearance letter for recruitment of 50,000 teachers fake – GES clarifies

2 hours ago

Bring back Nkrumahs young pioneers to instil discipline among youth — Group Bring back Nkrumah's young pioneers to instil discipline among youth — Group

2 hours ago

Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor Some of the most painful things being said in this flagbearer race threaten our ...

2 hours ago

E/R: Angry youth burn Kukurantumi Police station E/R: Angry youth burn Kukurantumi Police station

2 hours ago

President Mahama leads delegation to UN General Assembly in New York President Mahama leads delegation to UN General Assembly in New York

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line