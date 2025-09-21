Sunyani Technical University outdoors 2027 GHATUSA Games LOC

Sunyani Technical University (STU) has officially inaugurated the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2027 Ghana Technical Universities Sports Association (GHATUSA) Games, which will be hosted in Sunyani.

The vibrant inauguration ceremony, held at the K. Nsiah-Gyabaah Auditorium, drew a diverse audience, including government dignitaries, traditional leaders, university officials, faculty members, students, alumni, and members of the media.

Delivering the keynote address, the Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboah, reaffirmed the government’s strong support for the Games and underscored the power of sports to foster unity, discipline, character, and opportunity among the youth.

Chairman of the STU Council, Prof. Samuel Awuah-Nyamekye, emphasized the need for strategic investment in sports infrastructure to ensure the success of the Games.

For his part, the Vice-Chancellor, Ing. Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, appealed to stakeholders for support in completing ongoing projects such as the AstroTurf pitch and other essential facilities.

Representing the Paramount Chief of Sunyani, the Kyidomhene, Nana Kwabena Sae III, pledged the full support of the Sunyani Traditional Council for the 2027 Games.

Newly appointed LOC Chairman, Prof. Kwadwo Boateng Prempeh, expressed his appreciation and promised to lead a committed team in organizing a memorable and successful tournament.

The 2027 GHATUSA Games promise to be a milestone event for STU and the entire Sunyani community, uniting institutions from across the country in the spirit of sportsmanship and excellence.