NPP race: Former Bawumia supporter endorses Bryan Acheampong as ‘unifier’

Christopher Arthur, former Parliamentary Candidate for Agona West, has thrown his weight behind Bryan Acheampong for the New Patriotic Party’s leadership, hailing him as a “unifier” whose inclusive style of leadership stands out in Ghana’s political space.

Arthur, once an outspoken member of the Young Lawyers for Bawumia group, confirmed his support in a string of radio interviews, a move that has stirred debate within NPP ranks about shifting loyalties and the broader strategies shaping the 2028 elections.

Explaining his decision, Arthur said it was a matter of personal conviction shaped by close observation of Acheampong’s character and leadership qualities. He praised the former Food and Agriculture Minister’s unique ability to constructively engage with those who challenge his views.

“It’s my personal decision because I have followed Bryan Acheampong’s way of doing things and he is a unifier,” Arthur stated. “The fact that he the lawyer opposed Bryan Acheampong’s ideas at an open forum and Bryan Acheampong still took steps to engage him and share his vision with him is commendable.”

Arthur cited a past encounter in which he openly disagreed with Acheampong, stressing that while many politicians might have held a grudge, Acheampong instead chose dialogue and reconciliation.

“Bryan Acheampong’s behaviour towards people who had dissenting opinions is worthy of emulation,” Arthur added, pointing to this as the turning point in his support.

The endorsement arrives at a decisive moment for the NPP as it begins positioning itself for the next presidential race. Arthur, who unseated the sitting MP for Agona West to secure the party’s ticket in 2024, commands both grassroots appeal and professional credibility, making his shift of allegiance particularly significant.

His move away from the Bawumia camp is already fueling speculation about Acheampong’s growing influence within the party, especially among younger professionals and legal minds who are paying attention to his message of unity.

Political analysts argue that Arthur’s endorsement could spark a ripple effect, encouraging other party members to reconsider their choices as the leadership contest gathers momentum.

As the NPP prepares for internal restructuring after the 2024 elections, themes of inclusivity, reconciliation, and cohesion are becoming central. Arthur’s public declaration of support does not only strengthen Acheampong’s camp but also sharpens the conversation about the type of leadership the NPP needs to stay competitive and united in the years ahead.