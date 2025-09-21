Africa Must Say No to Stablecoin Corporatism

Jibril Mohamed Ahmed, Founder of Flamingo Trust.

Africa is at a crossroads—and make no mistake, the wrong turn costs billions. Every single year, billions of African dollars flow straight out of the continent through Tether, Circle, and other U.S.-based stablecoins. Billions. And for what? Not for African jobs. Not for African innovation. Not for African growth. Nope. It goes to foreign corporations, based in Washington or Silicon Valley, laughing all the way to the bank while Africa gets crumbs.

In 2024 alone, Africa’s stablecoin activity hit over $200 billion, representing 6.7% of GDP. Think about that. That’s money that could fund infrastructure, schools, hospitals—basic necessities—but instead it sits in interest-bearing reserves in the U.S., generating profit for Tether and Circle. They earn, we watch. That’s not financial innovation. That’s extraction. Plain and simple.

Here’s the deal: Tether and Circle now control 85% of the global stablecoin market. In Africa, Tether alone dominates 57.3%, Circle takes 42.7%. They are centralized. U.S.-based. They make the rules. They move the money. They collect the interest. And who’s paying for all this? Africans.

And let’s not kid ourselves—this isn’t just them. African fintech startups, wallets, remittance platforms, payment apps—many are funded by foreign venture capital linked to Tether and Circle. They look local. They sound local. But in reality? They’re the infrastructure of capital extraction. They make it easier for foreign corporates to pull our money out efficiently. Africa builds the pipelines. Foreign corporations profit. Africans get left behind.

The numbers don’t lie. About 86% of African stablecoin flows leave the continent. Only 14% stays here. Capital is leaving. Inflation is rising. Local currencies are volatile. African businesses struggle. Meanwhile, U.S. corporations collect interest and grow richer off African money. Every transaction, average size $13,108, feeds their profit engines. Financial inclusion? A myth. What we’re seeing is financial subjugation.

The global stablecoin market? $280 billion—and Africa is fueling it. Why? Because of inflation, currency devaluation, and the demand for fast payments. But who benefits? Not African citizens. Not African businesses. Not African governments. The winners are foreign corporations. The IMF even warns that seigniorage revenue—money generated from our stablecoins—could end up straight in the U.S. Treasury. That’s our money. Our capital. Our labor. Building someone else’s empire.

Enough. It stops now. Africa must create its own stablecoins, backed by local currencies, controlled by African institutions, governed by African people. This is more than a tech solution—it’s political. Economic. Strategic. We must keep our money local, stimulate our financial markets, and end the pipelines of foreign extraction.

Think about it: every African startup funded by foreign VC linked to Tether or Circle reinforces the problem. Wallets, payment processing, liquidity platforms—they claim to empower Africa, but profits leave Africa. Innovation shouldn’t serve foreign corporates. It should serve Africa.

Let me be clear: if Africa continues down this road, the consequences are huge. Financial inclusion is hollow. Local governments lose revenue. Businesses lose liquidity. Citizens pay the price. Foreign corporates win. Africans lose. We cannot let that happen.

The solution is urgent. African-controlled digital currencies, African-based payment systems, African-governed financial infrastructure. Keep our capital. Direct interest earnings to local development. Build startups that serve Africa first. This is sovereignty. This is independence.

Stablecoin corporatism is centralized, extractive, and foreign-controlled. It masquerades as innovation, but it’s dependency in disguise. Africa deserves better. Policymakers, innovators, investors—this is your moment. Build systems that prioritize Africa. Every dollar kept locally strengthens fiscal health, financial sovereignty, and innovation capacity.

We have the talent. We have the tech. We have the entrepreneurs. But if we keep relying on foreign stablecoins, Africa will forever export value while foreign corporates profit. That ends now. African policymakers must regulate. African innovators must lead. African institutions must control.

Africa must put itself first. No more letting foreign corporations dictate our money. No more pipelines for extraction disguised as innovation. No more interest on African capital lining foreign pockets. Reclaim our financial sovereignty. Invest in African infrastructure. Make innovation serve the people, not outsiders.

. Stop the capital drain. Stop foreign control. Stop exploitation dressed as progress. Our money. Our people. Our future. Africa first. Always.