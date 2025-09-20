Julius Debrah donates GH₵500,000 to Madina women entrepreneurs

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, through his 'Walk With Julius' initiative, has donated GH₵500,000 as seed capital to support registered women entrepreneurs of the newly launched Madina Chamber of Commerce.

The gesture was announced during the official launch of the Chamber by the Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Hon. Francis Xavier Sosu, who commended the initiative as a catalyst for creating sustainable livelihoods and inspiring economic independence across Ghana.

Addressing entrepreneurs and community leaders, Mr. Debrah urged women and youth to embrace entrepreneurship with courage and faith, noting that success in business is not the preserve of the highly educated or formally trained.

“God didn’t bless everyone with the talent to become a doctor or a lawyer. But He gave each of us unique gifts. Some of the most successful entrepreneurs in the world were school dropouts who believed in their ideas. The most important thing is to start,” Julius Debrah.

He likened business to a seed: with the right care, persistence, and determination, it can grow into something significant.

“Since we were created in God’s image, we are, in a way, creators in our own right. With prayer, hard work, and goodwill, whatever you commit to will yield positive results.”

Drawing lessons from scripture, Mr. Debrah referenced the biblical story of Moses, whose staff turned into a serpent when he followed God’s command. He explained that the story symbolizes the power of faith and obedience in unlocking extraordinary results.

“Even if you want to start a small business—like selling roasted plantain—the way you carry yourself and present your business can make all the difference.”

Mr. Debrah assured attendees that the Madina Chamber of Commerce would not only serve as a platform for financial empowerment but also as a family of support for entrepreneurs striving to build their dreams.

“I only came here with good news, and I believe together, we can build something great.”

The launch marks a turning point for grassroots entrepreneurship, especially for women. By planting this seed capital, Julius Debrah has set a precedent for community-driven empowerment that can ripple across districts and communities nationwide.

For the youth and women of Ghana, the message was clear: dream big, start small, work hard, and believe in your own potential.