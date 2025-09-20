NPP Race: Ken Agyapong forms anti-election rigging squad

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has formed an Anti-Election Rigging Response Squad to protect the upcoming presidential primary from alleged attempts to manipulate the outcome.

His campaign team claims that there are moves to tilt the election in favour of a particular candidate and insists that only a free and fair process will reflect the choice of delegates.

“Some prophets have indicated to us that if the election is conducted in a free and fair manner, Ken Ohene Agyapong will emerge the winner, but they caution us to put in place strict measures to stop any rigging,” the team said.

The Director of Elections for the Kennedy Agyapong campaign, Joojo Rocky Obeng, explained that the Anti-Rigging Response Team has been stationed in all 276 constituencies to monitor the polls.

“Our leader, Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong, sent a strong signal to all stakeholders that no one should attempt rigging this election. We have set up this Response Team to enforce his command and desire for a free and fair election. So this is to ensure that nobody rigs the elections—we mean nobody,” he said.

He added that the team’s aim is to ensure transparency in the process. “If this election is free and fair, Kennedy Agyapong will win, we know that, but to protect the integrity of the polls, we need to ensure that the right things are done.”

Delegates of the NPP will vote on January 31, 2026, to elect the party’s presidential candidate for the 2028 general elections. The five contenders are Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Dr. Bryan Acheampong and Kwabena Agyapong.