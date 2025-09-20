Ghana Police retrieve 8 Toyota RAV4s, 2 Toyota CH-Rs stolen from Netherlands

The Ghana Police Service has retrieved 10 stolen vehicles smuggled into the country from the Netherlands after a coordinated operation with the Netherlands Embassy and international security firm, Digitpol.

At a press briefing on Saturday, September 20, 2025, the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, praised the joint effort that made the recovery possible.

“Recently, the Police collaborated with the Netherlands Embassy and Digitpol, a security company that works closely with the Netherlands Police, to track and recover stolen vehicles trafficked into Ghana,” she explained.

The operation, conducted between September 15 and 17, led to the recovery of 10 vehicles—eight Toyota RAV4s and two Toyota CH-Rs.

“These vehicles, which had been reported stolen from the Netherlands, were tracked to Ghana. These vehicles were recovered in parts of Accra, including Kantamanto, Nima, and Cantonments,” COP Donkor revealed.

She stressed that the breakthrough demonstrates the critical role of cross-border collaboration in tackling transnational crimes like vehicle trafficking.

“These operations highlight the importance of international cooperation in fighting vehicle-related crimes,” she added.

The Police also cautioned the public to be vigilant when buying vehicles, especially used imports.

“Prospective buyers are strongly advised to demand proof of ownership from the country of origin. Vehicle details can also be verified with INTERPOL Accra before finalising any purchase,” COP Donkor advised.

The Ghana Police Service reiterated its commitment to intensifying international partnerships to protect Ghanaians from falling prey to such criminal networks.