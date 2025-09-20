ModernGhana logo
Kasoa: Police arrest fugitive after year-long manhunt over triple murder cases

  Sat, 20 Sep 2025
SAT, 20 SEP 2025

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has captured Samuel Amoah, popularly known as Biggie, the prime suspect in the brutal murder of three people at Tuba Net-Link Estates in Kasoa, Central Region.

At a press briefing in Accra on Saturday, September 20, COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, Director General of the CID, recounted the chilling details of the case. The killings took place on May 19, 2024, when police received a distress call about a violent attack inside a residence.

Responding officers discovered the lifeless bodies of 39-year-old Alberta Hagan and two of her children, lying in a pool of blood in their bedroom. A third child was found critically injured, with deep head wounds and bleeding from the ear, while a five-month-old baby was miraculously left unharmed on a sofa in the living room. The injured child was rushed to the hospital, while the deceased were transported to the Police Hospital morgue.

“Postmortem examinations confirmed that the victims died as a result of severe head injuries caused by assault,” COP Donkor stated.

Police investigations pointed to Amoah, who had been living with Alberta in a romantic relationship that had recently soured over financial disagreements. “In a fit of rage, the suspect attacked Alberta and the two children who witnessed the incident,” COP Donkor disclosed.

After the crime, Amoah fled and evaded capture for more than a year. Following months of intelligence-led operations, he was finally arrested on September 17, 2025, in Suhum in the Eastern Region.

During interrogation, Amoah admitted to the killings and expressed remorse. He is currently in custody, assisting police with investigations, and will soon face charges in court, including multiple counts of murder.

“The Ghana Police Service assures the public that this case is being handled with urgency and professionalism to ensure that justice is served for the victims and their families,” COP Donkor emphasised.

