Did Former President Akufo-Addo Really Say That Ghanaians Can All See and Attest That The NDC Government Isn't Doing Well?

Dear critical reader, one finds it hard to believe that former President Akufo-Addo, having led Ghana for eight long years, will state publicly that Ghanaians could "all see and attest that the NDC government isn't doing well", as reported by media outlets such as TV3. That is why one wonders whether it is AI-generated fake news - designed by those spreading it on social media to goad the Mahama administration to "retaliate", lol.

That said, whatever be the case, the focus of the government of President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, which was elected by a landslide victory, to reset our bankrupted national economy, ought to remain focused on executing its transformative agenda. Simple. Full stop.

Rome, as they say, wasn't built in a day, abi - and every little schoolchild in Ghana is aware of that, wai, lol. Hmmm, Ghanaian politicians paaaa diy33. This underscores the complexity and patience required in steering Ghana's economic course.

This pure nonsense on bamboo stilts distraction, clearly underscores and highlights the complexity and patience required in steering Ghana's economic course. Hmmm, 3y3nsem piiiii, oooo. Yoooooooooo...

In any case, why did former President Akufo-Addo's scandal-ridden confounded New Patriotic Party (NPP) regime want to "break the eight" - after his two-term tenure as President ended, in the 2024 election cycle with his genius Vice President standing as its presidential candidate to become his successor - if a broken economy that tragically brought Ghana to its knees in the midst of an unprecedented high-level state-capture rent-seeking pillaging spree on a scale never seen before in our entire post-independence history, could have been fixed to successfully transform our country in two years, lol?

With the greatest respect, if former President Akufo-Addo really did make that outrageous statement, then it's rather unfair, unfortunate and totally unjustifiable. Full stop. Case closed. Haaba.

Hmmm, 3y3asem oooo. Ghanaian politicians paaaa, diy33 - tweaaaaaaa...

Kofi Thompson
Kofi Thompson, © 2025

Writer & activist for environmental justice & human rights. Born into a farming family, I speak truth to power to amplify the voices of victims of injustice.

