Ghana set to rollout Nationwide HPV Vaccination campaign for girls aged 9 to 14

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
SAT, 20 SEP 2025

Ghana is set to roll out a nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign targeting girls between the ages of 9 and 14, marking a major milestone in the country’s fight against cervical cancer.

The initiative is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Paediatric Society of Ghana and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The HPV vaccine has been globally recognised as one of the most effective tools in preventing cervical cancer. This disease continues to claim the lives of hundreds of Ghanaian women every year.

Although the current campaign focuses on girls, there have been calls for boys to be included in the future. Health experts argue that while vaccinating girls will create herd immunity that indirectly protects boys, eventually including boys in the programme would maximise public health impact.

Speaking at a public sensitisation workshop for health workers, parents, and the media, Director of Health, Mr Desmond Boateng, stressed the urgency of this effort.

“Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable forms of cancer, yet it continues to claim the lives of hundreds of women in Ghana each year. By vaccinating girls early between the ages of 9 and 14 we can break the chain of infection and save countless lives,” he said.

He noted that cervical cancer is almost exclusively caused by persistent infection with high-risk strains of HPV, a virus transmitted through sexual contact. Since the vaccine is most effective when administered before exposure to the virus, health experts strongly recommend immunisation for pre-adolescent girls. “The HPV vaccine is proven to be safe, effective, and offers long-term protection. It’s a critical tool in protecting the future of our daughters,” Mr Boateng added.

WHO Representative to Ghana, Dr Fiona Braka, noted that the vaccine's benefits go beyond cervical cancer. “This vaccine will not only prevent cervical cancer but also reduce the risk of other cancers such as anal, mouth, and penile cancers,” she explained.

The President of the Paediatric Society of Ghana, Dr Hilda Mantebea Boye, described the vaccination campaign as a “transformational moment” in Ghana’s healthcare journey. She announced that starting in November, the vaccine will be offered free of charge to all girls aged 9 to 14 under the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI).

“This vaccine is not for today, it’s for the future. A nine-year-old may not understand the benefit now, but what we’re doing is giving her a shot at a cancer-free adulthood,” Dr Boye said.

Until now, access to the HPV vaccine in Ghana has been limited and costly, often requiring families to pay out of pocket. Dr Boye emphasised that the new policy will relieve financial pressure on households while reducing the long-term burden on the healthcare system. “Fewer cases of cervical cancer, mouth, anal, and even penile cancers mean fewer lives lost, fewer families broken, and less financial pressure on the health system,” she said.

She noted that the cost of diagnosing and treating cancer can exceed ₵100,000 per patient, making prevention through vaccination not only a lifesaving measure but also a smart economic strategy. “Prevention through vaccination is not just a public health strategy, it’s a smart financial investment for both families and the country,” Dr Boye added.

While acknowledging that the current rollout is limited to girls, she underlined the importance of future expansion. “This rollout is a starting point. If we successfully implement it and achieve high coverage, the next logical step would be to include boys as well,” she stated.

For now, however, experts believe that vaccinating girls on a large scale will provide herd immunity, indirectly protecting boys until the programme can be expanded.

