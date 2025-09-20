ModernGhana logo
"Yɛn Suro Ahunahuna": NPP Youth Wing takes bold stand against government's ‘abuse of power’ with massive demo

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
SAT, 20 SEP 2025

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to stage a massive demonstration on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, dubbed "Yɛn Suro Ahunahuna," to protest against the government's alleged abuse of power and selective justice.

Addressing a press conference at the Party's Headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra, NPP National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustapha, expressed deep concern over what he described as "state-sponsored harassment and abuse of power" under the Mahama-led administration.

Background of the Protest
The NPP's decision to protest stems from the government's increasing tendency to use state institutions, particularly the Ghana Police Service , Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), to intimidate and harass opposition members. Recent arrests and detentions of NPP members, including Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC) and social media activists, have sparked widespread outrage within the party. Mustapha accused the government of manipulating the country's security agencies to target political opponents while shielding its own supporters from accountability.

Allegations of Selective Justice
Salam Mustapha alleges that the government is applying double standards in law enforcement, targeting opposition figures while shielding its own supporters from accountability. He cited the example of social commentator Kelvin Taylor, who was recently granted bail after being arrested, as evidence of this selective justice. "This government has sponsored Kelvin Taylor into this country, protecting him and escorting him to court," Mustapha said.

Protest Details
The protest will begin at Obra Spot at 6:00 a.m. on September 23, proceeding to the Police Headquarters to present a petition to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), and concluding at Jubilee House with a petition to the Office of the President. Senior party leaders, including the Minority Leader and the entire minority caucus, are expected to join the youth wing in presenting the petitions.

Demands and Concerns
The NPP is demanding that the police cease what they describe as politically motivated harassment of opposition figures through arrests, remands, and investigations. They are also concerned about bail denials and perceived double standards in law enforcement when it comes to opposition party members. Mustapha emphasized that the demonstration is a show of resolve and that the youth will not be intimidated.

