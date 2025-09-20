ModernGhana logo
Sat, 20 Sep 2025 Business & Finance

Ghana Trade Fair opens 3rd Osagyefo Made in Ghana Fair

...champions economic independence through local enterprise
By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
Ghana Trade Fair opens 3rd Osagyefo Made in Ghana Fair

The Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited has officially opened the third edition of the Osagyefo Made in Ghana Fair, a celebration of Ghanaian innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship.

The three-day event runs from Friday, 19th September, to Sunday, 21st September 2025, at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra, under the theme of economic independence and national pride.

Delivering the keynote address, Naa Amerley Bamba, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited, underscored the importance of the fair in advancing the vision of Ghana’s Founding President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

“As Dr Nkrumah boldly stated, political independence is meaningless without economic independence,” she remarked. “This fair is a testament to that enduring vision a space where every locally made product is a building block for our economic freedom.”

Bamba further emphasised that the fair aligns with the Reset Agenda championed by H.E. John Dramani Mahama, which calls for reconstructing Ghana’s economy through innovation, inclusive growth, and enterprise. “In this moment, we see the past meeting the present,” she noted.

“We are walking in the footsteps of Nkrumah while embracing the urgency of President Mahama’s vision for a reimagined, self-reliant Ghana.”

She praised the resilience and ingenuity of participating exhibitors, describing them as vital contributors to national development. “To our exhibitors, you are the true champions of this journey,” she said. “Your work not only drives the economy but tells the world what Ghana is capable of.”

The CEO also highlighted the strategic benefits of participating in the fair, including enhanced visibility, access to local and international markets, and networking opportunities that can lead to long-term partnerships.

She urged Ghanaians to be intentional about supporting local businesses, stressing: “Every cedi you spend here is more than a purchase it is an investment in Ghana’s future, a vote of confidence in our people.”

She called on all Ghanaians to play their part in promoting homegrown enterprise: “Let us all become ambassadors for Made-in-Ghana.”

