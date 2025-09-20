‘I do you, you do me’ vicious cycle of political persecutions slowing Ghana’s progress — Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has cautioned that Ghana’s development is being crippled by the endless cycle of political score-settling, which he says is stalling progress in critical areas, especially youth employment.

Speaking at the Young Commons Forum summit at the University of Education, Winneba, on Saturday, September 30, the Effutu MP condemned what he called a culture of retribution where successive governments prioritise political witch-hunts over their own campaign pledges.

“I am sure you are tired of the ‘I do you, you do me’ vicious cycle of political persecutions,” he told participants. “Instead of political parties proceeding to launch straight into the agenda of their manifesto to better the lives of the people, what politicians often think is that by bringing down their opponents, that would make them clean and popular.”

He argued that such practices continue to derail governance and starve the nation of meaningful progress. “Unfortunately, that is leading to an unfortunate situation where Ghana’s progress is still way behind,” Afenyo-Markin lamented.

The Minority Leader also challenged the current administration to show tangible results nearly a year into office. He criticised the government’s handling of unemployment, noting that the situation for young people remains dire.

“All too soon December will come and one year will be gone, and the question is: what have they to show? The youth unemployment situation—have they added on to the unemployment, or have they taken more of the youth into employment? These are the real questions.”

He further urged Ghana’s youth to rise above partisan bickering online and redirect their energy toward constructive civic action. “Let’s not spend our time on social media abusing one another. Let us spend the time to question policies, show patriotism, and be determined to make Ghana a better place.”