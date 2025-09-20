ModernGhana logo
Dr. Clement Apaak welcomes Namibian delegation on educational exchange visit

  Sat, 20 Sep 2025
Education Dr. Clement Apaak welcomes Namibian delegation on educational exchange visit
SAT, 20 SEP 2025

Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Clement Apaak, has commended Namibia’s Ambassador to Ghana, Selma Ashipila-Musavyi, and her delegation for choosing Ghana as a model in their quest to establish a teaching regulatory body.

The Namibian delegation is on a study tour to learn from Ghana’s progress in teacher regulation and professional standards. As part of their visit, they engaged with key educational stakeholders, including the National Teaching Council (NTC), the Ghana Education Service, and the Presbyterian College of Education, to gather insights and best practices.

Dr. Apaak praised their approach and urged the team to share their observations, noting that outsiders often identify gaps that insiders might miss. While encouraging them to learn from Ghana’s successes, he stressed that Namibia must adapt lessons to its own unique context.

“Every country’s history, culture, and traditions shape its education system, and Namibia’s model must reflect its realities,” he said.

The Deputy Minister underscored the importance of documenting the delegation’s findings, which he noted would form the basis of a carefully phased implementation plan. He emphasised that a strong strategy was essential for long-term success.

Highlighting the central role of teachers in shaping every profession, Dr. Apaak reiterated that investment in education is one of the most powerful tools for national transformation.

He also extended warm greetings to Namibia’s leadership and expressed appreciation to the government and people of Namibia for deepening ties with Ghana. He looked forward to stronger collaboration between the two countries, particularly in education.

In conclusion, Dr. Apaak wished Ambassador Ashipila-Musavyi and her team a safe journey home, expressing confidence that their visit would mark the beginning of a lasting partnership to advance education across Africa.

