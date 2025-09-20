Asiedu Nketia shares winning strategies with Eastern Regional appreciation tour

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia has shed light on the party’s electoral strategies as he embarks on a three-day appreciation tour of the Eastern Region.

The tour, which began on September 17 and ends on September 19, takes him through 16 constituencies to personally thank grassroots organisers and party executives for their pivotal role in securing the NDC’s historic 2024 victory over the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Addressing supporters in Asamankese, Lower West Akyem, Mr Asiedu Nketia revealed how he directly took charge of campaigns in constituencies long considered difficult terrain for the NDC. He explained that specialised teams were deployed for intensive door-to-door engagement, a tactic he credited with flipping previously elusive seats.

“The results validated our approach,” he told cheering supporters.

The 2024 elections saw the NDC secure 56.3 percent of the presidential vote against 41.3 percent for NPP’s Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, making John Mahama the first president to win a non-consecutive second term in Ghana’s democratic history.

While post-election legal disputes delayed celebrations, Mr Asiedu Nketia said his promise to thank the grassroots was non-negotiable. “Gratitude to our grassroots is a duty,” he stressed, adding that the tour also doubles as an opportunity to assess and strengthen regional party structures.

Regional executives and local organisers welcomed the chairman’s candour, describing his openness about campaign strategies as a rare show of appreciation. They hailed his personal involvement as a key factor in boosting morale and delivering improved results in the Eastern Region, historically a swing territory.

Lower West Akyem MP, Kwame Owen Frimpong, popularly known as Darling Boy, praised Mr Asiedu Nketia for helping the NDC reclaim the constituency from the NPP after 24 years, describing the victory as a turning point for the area.

Beyond gratitude, the tour signals how the NDC intends to sustain unity and consolidate its grassroots power base as it shifts from opposition to governance. Mr Asiedu Nketia’s confidence in sharing electoral tactics reflects a party firmly in control of its organisational machinery and looking ahead to long-term political success.