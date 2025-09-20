ModernGhana logo
Team Europe set early pace at 2025 Laver Cup tennis tournament

By Paul Myers - RFI
SAT, 20 SEP 2025
Team Europe, led by the French former tennis star Yannick Noah, took a 3-1 lead over Team World into the second day of the Laver Cup tennis competition in San Francisco.

Casper Ruud beat Reilly Opelka 6-4, 7-6 to handTeam Europe the opening point in the 2025 tournament at the Chase Center on Friday.

Jakob Mensik, making his debut at the event, doubled the advantage. The 20-year-old Czech repaid Noah's faith seeing off Alex Michelsen in three sets.

 Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca halved the deficit with a straight sets victory over Flavio Cobolli.

World number one Carlos Alcaraz, playing his first match since claiming the US Open title in New York, joined forces with Mensik in the night session to claim the doubles match against the all-American duo of Taylor Fritz and Michelsen 7-6, 6-4.

The Spanish/Czech pair saved a set point during the tiebreak before winning it nine points to seven.

Leading 5-4 in the second, Mensik set up match point with a sliced forehand cross court winner.

They took the encounter when Fritz sent a backhand long.

“I am really happy I brought to the team two points,” said Mensik. "In the doubles with Carlos, I think we were playing really well and completing each other."

Federer and Nadal lead Europe into inaugural Laver Cup

 

Two points for a win


On Saturday, during which two points are awarded for each victory, Alexander Zverev will attempt to consolidate Team Europe's advance against Alex De Minaur.

After that clash, Holger Rune of Team Europe will take on Francisco Cerundolo in the second singles tie in the day session.

Alcaraz and Fritz will kick off the evening session which culminates with Ruud and Rune up against Michelsen and De Minaur.

Viewed as tennis' answer to golf'sRyder Cup, the competition was set up in 2017 under the aegis for former world number oneRoger Federer and offers fans a rare opportunity to see the planet's top players team up.

"It's hard to parachute into these guys' lives and act like you know everything. I don't," said Agassi.

"I'm trying not to interfere with what they already do so great that gets them here in the first place. Trying to learn is the first role of being the captain. The only thing I'm clear about is what I don't know. What I don't know is what I've never experienced.”

The first side to reach 13 points will be declared champions. 

