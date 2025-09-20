President Mahama leaves for 80th UNGA Meeting in New York   

President John Dramani Mahama will leave Accra on Saturday, September 20, for New York, where he will lead Ghana’s delegation to the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The high-level week of the Assembly runs from September 22 to 30, with President Mahama scheduled to deliver Ghana’s statement on Thursday, September 25, at the UN Headquarters. His address will focus on the theme: “Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, briefing the press at the Jubilee House in Accra, noted that President Mahama’s participation would mark a historic moment. He becomes the first Ghanaian leader to return to the global stage after serving a full presidential term, leaving office for eight years, and being re-elected.

While in New York, President Mahama is expected to participate in a series of high-level meetings and side events. Of particular significance is his role as the African Union (AU) Champion for African Financial Institutions. On Wednesday, September 24, he will host a landmark side event on Africa’s financial sovereignty. The forum will bring together African leaders, finance ministers, AU representatives, and global partners to push for the establishment and operationalisation of AU financial bodies and to demand reforms in the international financial system.

In addition, President Mahama will co-host, alongside Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, a side event on reparatory justice for Africans and people of African descent. This meeting, set for Thursday, September 25, underscores Ghana’s leadership in global advocacy for reparative justice and equitable international reforms.

Mr Ablakwa further disclosed that the President’s schedule includes several bilateral meetings with world leaders to strengthen partnerships and advance issues of shared interest.

Ghana’s delegation, he stressed, is poised to use the UN platform not only to project national priorities but also to amplify Africa’s collective voice on matters of sovereignty, justice, and global equity.