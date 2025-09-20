Illegal German migrants in Ghana have a great time (part 2)

Fritz: “What a wonderful view we have this evening over Accra here from the top of the Aburi Mountains. This cool breeze is really refreshing. From the left...look...the vessel has just left Tema Port, and behind the Container ship is from Lagos. When I look over your shoulder, Erika, and see to your right, Ivory Coast's shoreline so peaceful...God is with us, I can clearly feel it...my friends.“

Anton: “The Botanical Gardens behind us, where once Queen Elizabeth II, on her state visit, had tea in the newly built Tea House for her honour...yes, it is paradise up here. It is so quiet, and in the morning, when I wake up, fog creeps over the lush green grass around my house. Truly...God made Ghana the paradise of Africa...and for a reason!“

Erika: “Yes...oh, yes...I can testify to that. Ghana is not any ordinary African country, it is THE blessed country of Africa...and God knows best.“

Anton: “That is for sure, Erika...that is for sure!”

Fritz: “By the way before we all get carried away by the beauty of this country and the fantastic night view over Accra from up here...like watching a movie well directed by the hands of a wonderful artist, all these lights down there...did you hear that the number of illigal German migrants has increased from 50,000 months ago to over 70,000, and I assume in one or two years will be more than the 100,000 illegal Ghanaian migrants we have in Germany?”

Erika: “And Fritz, have you heard that more Ghanaian illegal migrants get deported from Europe and the USA?”

Anton: “Yes, this was in the news recently. I heard about it!“

Fritz: “I heard a different story.”

Erika: “Which is?”

Fritz: “Based on what we have achieved in this country as illegal German migrants, establishing companies and creating jobs, legalizing our status over time in Ghana, and some of us even accepting the Ghana Citizenship, holding Ghana passports in their hands, being proud Africans now...Ghanaians in the diaspora return home. They have come to realize when Germans are in the system, white people, and they do not attempt to exploit mother Ghana rather helping others to rise and match their potentials...being like great raw models to them...they cannot stay behind and continue living the good life abroad but follow in the footsteps of us Germans to make Ghana rich, strong and great again.“

Erika: “They have come to realize the time of old and new colonialism is over once and for all. Times have changed. History never repeats itself, but it always comes back in different forms...as the old wise saying goes. Now, after Dr. Kwame Nkrumah had kicked us whites out from the system, we are back in the system...to help out, not to eat out...to chop the country of Ghana. After all...let`s face it...when we do not come here and help on the ground, the problem of Africa will hit us hard in our own societies. To protect our societies from African invasion, we must solve the problems that cause these massive migrations of Africans. It is our duty and in our self-interest to make Ghanaians happy in their country before they leave to us and by using our social security net destroy our political system as we want it...to keep the extreme parties out of our parliaments.“

Fritz: “You are absolutely right...solve the problem at the root of the cause, not in the heads of people as powerless bystanders of history, the way we have done it in the past. That is my constant saying.“

Erika: “Florian...how sweet of you to join us. You look fabulous. Brown...having added a bit more...but only slightly more weight. But it suits you after all. And not to forget, in your current role, you need to have a body...not too much body, just enough...that shows you are important. It gives you authority in your new role. Have a drink...here, your glass of red wine.“

Florian: “Guys, it feels so good to be among you and to sit up here on the Aburi Mountains. Let me have a glass or two before we go deeper into what you want to know from me. I can see so many questions in all your eyes. You cannot wait to hear the latest news from me.“

Fritz: “You must tell it all, Flo...all the nitty-gritty...the little details...the gossiping and the true news.“

Anton: “We really have missed you. Your new assignment keeps you away from us too often and for too long, Flo...try to keep the intervals to a minimum...I beg of you.“

Florian: “Erika...your wine taste is absolutely adorable...excellent choice as always.“

Fritz: “How does it feel to be part of the government...as the only white person among all the other black ministers under a black president?“

Florian: “To be the only white man feels strange. On one side, it is putting a lot of attention on me; on the other side, it gives me great opportunities to speak my mind, and people listen. After all, as Ghana was down on its knees, finally people started not to care about skin colour, race, religious belief, and so on, but about performance. They eventually concluded that whoever puts food on their tables and provides them with a better future is the one supposed to reign. Hunger made them divert from the ideology of the past that had spread in their society like cancer, too much to a very pragmatic approach...and we whites do not talk too much like our black counterparts, we perform and then let the Ghanaians enjoy the fruits of our actions.“

Erika: “When the leaders of the political parties launch hospitals, schools, roads, and so on, the cost involved in these ceremonies is too much. Precious productivity wasted.“

Florian: “I have never launched any of my projects. I simply have no time to waste. When a project is ready to be used, use it. Why should I stand in the heat of Ghana and get praised by Ghanaians for having spent their taxpayers' money to their advantage? I have no time for that. I must work for Ghana and not my glory, my reputation. This is never for me. I know I am on this point out of touch with the Cabinet...do I care? No, why should I? I know my assignment...so let me be the white sheep among black wolves. No problem at all.“

Anton: “Lawrence of Arabia, an English Major, united the Arab tribes and formed today's Arab Peninsula. It takes one strong man from outside to achieve what insiders for generations had never achieved. Africa's Unity formed by an African?“

Florian: “You mean it will take a white man to unite Africa?“

Anton: “I mean...very cautiously...history never lies, only people do.“

Fritz: “Do not let a black African hear your words...hide them. The shame and disgrace that will come over you...you do not want it...it will possibly smash you.“

Anton: “What history cannot do...does not exist. And history always comes back in a different form.“

Florian: “It is my time now to leave...sorry, my friends. But the right time to return...in the near future...is for certain. So, thank you for the great wine, biscuits, and the dark chocolate, which is much better than any cannabis or cocaine others might think brings them happiness.“

Erika: “And always remember...Ghana is the paradise God wants all of us to live in or experience.“