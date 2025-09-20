Proposed $100,000 Annual Fee on U.S. Skilled Visas Poses Major Barrier for African Applicants

US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order introducing a $100,000 (approximately GH¢1.5 million) annual fee for applicants to the H-1B visa programme, which serves as a primary route for skilled foreign workers seeking employment in the United States. The order, effective September 21, applies to new visa applications and requires companies to pay the same amount for each sponsored worker for up to six years. Previously, administrative fees for H-1B applicants were around $1,500.

Some observers state that the new fees may affect smaller firms and reduce opportunities for skilled workers from countries such as India, Ghana, and Nigeria, who have historically used the H-1B system to access positions in the US technology and business sectors. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick commented that employers must assess whether the potential employee is worth the $100,000 annual government payment or consider other options.

Immigration lawyers have noted that the policy could impact small businesses and start-ups reliant on international talent. According to Tahmina Watson, a US immigration attorney, the entry cost may have substantial effects on access to the programme. Large technology companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Apple have been frequent users of the H-1B scheme, though some experts believe these changes could influence operational decisions.

The H-1B visa has provided pathways for African professionals, particularly in the technology and health industries, to pursue careers in the US. According to data from US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), applications for the visa have declined to about 359,000 this year, marking a four-year low. The implementation of the $100,000 fee is anticipated to further decrease application numbers, potentially affecting skilled workers from Ghana and other countries.

Additionally, President Trump announced a new “gold card” visa programme, allowing expedited entry for applicants able to pay fees starting at £1 million. Analysts have characterized the policy adjustments as consistent with prior positions regarding foreign workers and changes to international talent entry policies in the US.