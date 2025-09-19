ModernGhana logo
Gitmo 2: Supreme Court ruled in 2016 that Mahama acted illegally without parliamentary approval, I'm amazed he's doing same mistake – Nana B

  Fri, 19 Sep 2025
FRI, 19 SEP 2025
The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, has launched a scathing attack on President John Dramani Mahama for agreeing to accept West African deportees from the United States.

He described the move as “reckless” and a blatant violation of Ghana’s Constitution.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa had earlier explained that the arrangement with Washington was based on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which, according to him, does not require parliamentary approval. His clarification came after Minority MPs criticised the government for bypassing Parliament in accepting 14 deportees from the U.S. earlier this month.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Friday, September 19, 2025, Nana Boakye dismissed that explanation, insisting that the president’s action was “unconstitutional and illegal.”

He drew parallels to the controversial “Gitmo 2” saga of 2016, when the Supreme Court ruled that the Mahama administration breached the Constitution by resettling two Guantanamo Bay detainees without parliamentary consent under Article 75.

“You recall in 2016 myself, Madam Margaret Banful, with our lawyer Nana Agyei Baffour, we were the plaintiffs, and we went to court, the action to challenge the legality of the president, then had entered into a certain agreement with the USA to bring in two detainees, Gitmo 2, and the Supreme Court was very emphatic.

“The pronouncement was very clear. The Supreme Court declared the action of the then Mahama administration unconstitutional and illegal, so I am amazed and surprised that His Excellency, the president, is given another opportunity to be president again and is committing the same mistake he made the first time. This is a reckless and complete disregard for our Constitution,” Nana Boakye said.

He further disclosed that he would return to the Supreme Court to challenge what he called President Mahama’s “flagrant disregard” for constitutional requirements in handling agreements with the United States.

