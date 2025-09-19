Nine persons remanded for alleged attack on Weija sub-chief with cutlass, axe and scissors 

Nine persons, who allegedly attacked a sub chief of Weija with a cutlass, an axe and a pair of scissors, have been remanded into police custody by the Adabraka District Court.

The accused persons are alleged to have inflicted multiple cutlass and axe wounds and stabbed the complainant severally with a pair of scissors on September 10, 2025 at Darkuman Cable in the Greater Accra Region.

The accused persons are Bernard Tagoe aka Asa Sese, a 31-year-old unemployed, Eric Nii Martey, a 28-year-old Mechanic Apprentice, Michael Lokko, a 22-year-old Bookman, Felix Adu Mensah, a 22-year-old mechanic apprentice and Habib Gusamu, a 31-year-old painter.

The rest are Solomon Assan, 29-year-old driver, Kwame Khalid, 29-year-old Tiler, Jacob Addy, 25 year old driver’s mate and Gideon Arthur, 21-year-old Mechanic Apprentice.

Four other accomplices whose names were not given or stated are said to be at large.

They were charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit causing harm and causing harm with a pair of scissors and cutlass.

The court presided over by Mrs Abena Owusu Omenyo did not take their pleas pending further investigations into the matter.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Apeweh Achana informed the court the Police were also making frantic efforts to arrest other accomplices who are on the run.

The facts before the court are that the complainant Mutala Yayaa is a trader and a sub Chief at Weija and a resident of Darkuman.

Accused persons are residents of Abossey -Okai, Darkuman and Bubuabshie respectively.

On September 10, 2025 at about 4:30pm the complainant and some of his errand boys went to Darkuman Cable and Wireless to greet some of “his people.”

On reaching a place known as Bolga, the accused persons emerged and questioned the complainant’s “authority” to be walking in the area with his boys.

The accused persons ordered the complainant to sit down but he declined.

Based on that, the accused persons attacked the complainant with a cutlass, axe and scissors and inflicted deep cuts on the complainant’s head and body.

A report was made to the Police at Darkuman and the complainant was issued with a medical form to seek medical care and report back to the Police.

In the course of investigations, the case docket was referred to the Regional Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Accra for further investigations.

On September 11, 2025 the complainant brought back the endorsed medical form and the Police traced and arrested the accused persons at their hideout.

During interrogation, the accused persons denied the offences in their respective caution statements.

Efforts are being made to arrest accomplices who are at large to assist in investigations.

GNA