Malawi broadcasters halt vote dashboard in results vacuum

By AFP
FRI, 19 SEP 2025
Top Malawi broadcasters halted Friday live dashboards of results from this week's general elections, prompting a leading media rights group to condemn pressure on journalists.

Observers said President Lazarus Chakwera faced losing office after Tuesday's vote in the economically battered southern African country, but the election authority was yet to release any official figures three days later.

The election commission has eight days since the vote to announce the results.

At least four television media, including public broadcaster MBC, abruptly pulled dashboards of results they collected from voting centres that had been running since counting started without explanation.

"The media has been pressured from various quarters to stop live broadcasts, particularly the results dashboards," said Golden Matonga, who chairs the Media Institute of Southern Africa's (MISA) Malawi chapter.

"This will create an information vacuum. Disinformation can fill that vacuum, and the public can be misinformed," he told AFP.

Both Chakwera's Malawi Congress Party and the Democratic Progressive Party of his rival, 2014-2020 president Peter Mutharika, have claimed to have won the elections, which were also for parliament and local councils.

Votes started arriving Thursday at the national counting centre in the capital Lilongwe for verification of tallies between manual and electronic data.

In a statement, MISA Malawi urged all media houses to continue providing updates of unofficial and official results "without yielding to any pressure from authorities or individuals".

"We call on individual politicians and political parties to avoid any actions that attempt to erode public confidence in the media or undermine its responsibilities," it said.

The focus of the vote was the dire state of the economy in the agriculture-dependent country, with Chakwera's administration accused of mismanagement and corruption.

