Artisans laud Anglogold Ashanti’s Skills Development and Certification Programme

Beneficiaries of AngloGold Ashanti’s Skills Development and Certification Programme (SDCP) have paid glowing tribute to the initiative, describing it as a life-changing intervention that has provided the right impetus for business growth, job creation, and improved livelihoods.

The SDCP was introduced following a needs and gap analysis conducted as part of AngloGold Ashanti’s 10-Year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP). The study revealed that many artisans—including electricians, auto mechanics, plumbers, and metal fabricators—lacked the necessary certifications to validate their skills, limiting their chances of securing competitive contracts.

Life-changing impact

Emmanuel Owusu, Chief Executive Officer of Horse Electricals and a proud beneficiary, said the programme introduced him to business improvement modules that transformed his operations.

“Earlier, my lack of knowledge on various business improvement modules stifled my business growth. All changed when I was introduced into the programme. I upgraded my knowledge in electricals, got fresh ideas on financial management and customer care. I now have 27 workers and my business is thriving,” he shared.

The programme, run in collaboration with the National Vocational and Technical Institute (NVTI) and the Energy Commission, equips artisans with technical skills training, certification, and business management support, thereby promoting regulatory compliance and increasing income levels.

Only three years since its inception, the SDCP has provided a lifeline to more than 200 artisans in AngloGold Ashanti’s host communities. Many have established thriving businesses, created jobs, and secured employment opportunities within the Mine and beyond.

Another beneficiary, Michael Atuobi Boateng, Managing Director of MEP Electricals, described the programme as the missing link that unlocked his potential.

“The programme prepared me for certification, which I passed, and through guidance I have been able to employ 15 people and serve several customers. I am really grateful to AngloGold Ashanti for this intervention,” he said.

2025 Cohort inducted

This year, 100 new participants have been admitted into the programme after a rigorous screening of 350 applicants. The artisans will receive training in welding and fabrication, general electricals, auto electricals, electronics, auto mechanics, and plumbing.

Speaking at the induction, Ing. Eric Broni, Senior Manager, Engineering at AngloGold Ashanti, reaffirmed the Mine’s commitment to empowering youth in its host communities with employable skills.

Ing. Broni, himself a beneficiary of AGA’s past skills development initiatives, encouraged the new cohort to remain disciplined and committed. “Discipline and commitment are the only ways you can fully realize the impact of this programme,” he stressed