From Science to Global Action: Safeguarding our Ozone for the Next Generation

The demand for cooling has become more widespread and urgent than ever as the Earth continues to record temperatures rising nearly three times faster than before (approximately 0.20°C per decade since 1982). Though essential to human life and well-being, many of the cooling options we rely on contributed to the depletion of the Ozone layer due to emissions of ozone-depleting substances (ODS) used in cooling appliances.

Research shows that global ODS consumption increased from 1.3 million tonnes in 1986 to 1.6 million tonnes in 1989, representing a 28% increase in three years. Ghana, as an ODS-consuming country, increased its national consumption from 94 tonnes to 107 tonnes within the same period, contributing to this rising trend. This surge accelerated the thinning of the ozone layer, allowing ultraviolet-B radiation (UV-B) to reach the Earth's surface. Its impacts include skin cancers, eye problems, weakened immune systems, premature ageing, and reduced crop yields. These atmospheric effects are global in nature and therefore require urgent collective action.

The adoption of the Montreal Protocol in 1987, along with its subsequent amendments, marked a pivotal moment in global environmental action. It bridged the gap between scientific research and concrete global action at a time of rapid technological advancement and mounting environmental challenges. Science offers the evidence, data, and solutions, but it’s only through coordinated, effective policies, strong partnerships, and active community engagement that this knowledge can be translated into real-world impact.

The 2025 theme for International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, “From Science to Global Action”, underscores the urgency of moving beyond research to accelerated action in tackling one of humanity’s most pressing contemporary challenges.

Recognizing the health, environmental, and economic impacts of ozone depletion, the Government of Ghana joined the global call to act by taking bold steps in 2005 to pass the LI 1812 for the management of ODS. The LI 1812 is currently undergoing parliamentary amendment to include the management of high Global Warming Potential substances. The review of the LI will further strengthen the foundation for several policies, plans, and actions to ensure Ghana meets its international obligations toward ozone recovery.

To sustain this effort, we must recognize the transformative power of science in shaping our future and commit to bridging the gap between policy and action through shared, collaborative responsibility.

The Power of Science in Shaping our Future

Science drives human progress. From the discovery of the ozone hole and its devastating impacts to breakthroughs in ozone and climate-friendly substances and technologies, research has illuminated both the scale of global challenges and the pathways to overcome them. These scientific insights have informed clear and measurable annual commitment targets for countries. Countries like Ghana, therefore, need to continuously invest in research and development to discover the current global trends in science to be able to adopt the best standard technologies.

Bridging the Gap: Policy and Action

However, science alone is not enough! It must be translated into accessible policies, technologies, and practices that benefit all segments of society. This transformation must be channeled through cross-sector collaboration to ensure inclusive and participatory actions.

Governments, development partners, and civil society must deliberately join forces while integrating scientific findings into actionable strategies.

As a signatory to the Montreal Protocol and its amendments, Ghana has developed key plans such as the Hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) Phase-Out Management Plan and the Kigali Implementation Plan to guide our national efforts towards minimizing the rate of emissions. With support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), these plans have strengthened the capacity of importers, technicians, and policymakers to adopt practices that minimize emissions.

To sustain these interventions, four Refrigeration Centres of Excellence have been established and are continually being equipped in Accra, Takoradi, Kumasi, and Tamale, supporting hands-on training for both students and practicing technicians. Furthermore, public awareness, education, and behavioral change are crucial to transforming knowledge into action. Continuous outreach ensures that both the public and industry players recognize scientific signals and are empowered to act in ensuring sustainability and local ownership.

Conclusion

“From Science to Global Action” is more than a call to value science; it is a call to mobilize and accelerate action informed by the data and knowledge that science provides. Thanks to coordinated global efforts, the world has achieved a remarkable 98.7% reduction in ODS consumption (from 1.3 million tonnes in 1986 to 16 thousand tonnes in 2021), with Ghana feeding in significantly by achieving an 81.9% reduction within the same period.

This underscores a powerful fact that our shared future depends on the urgency and effectiveness of our science-based actions. As the world celebrates 40 years of the impacts of the Vienna Convention on the Protection of the Ozone Layer, we must be guided by the words of the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, “when nations heed the warnings of science, progress is possible.”

World Ozone Day Blog by Akosua Aninakwa, Project Officer, UNDP Ghana