Feed Ghana programme to anchor economic transformation — Agric Ministry

Agriculture Harry Bleppony, Deputy Director in charge of Crops Services at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture
FRI, 19 SEP 2025
Harry Bleppony, Deputy Director in charge of Crops Services at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has reaffirmed government’s commitment to harness the full potential of agriculture to drive Ghana’s economic transformation.

Deputy Director in charge of Crops Services at the ministry, Harry Bleppony, said government is determined to use agriculture as a springboard for industrial growth, job creation, and export expansion.

He was speaking on behalf of the sector minister Eric Opoku at the opening of the fourth edition of Agritech West Africa, held on Friday, September 19, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Mr. Bleppony highlighted the government’s flagship Feed Ghana programme, which seeks to ensure national food security, promote value addition, increase raw material supply to agro-processing industries, and expand agricultural exports.

He explained that the programme includes nine subcomponents, notably the establishment of Farmer Service Centres and Agro Production Enclaves.

“The Farmer Service Centres will serve as one-stop shops providing mechanisation services, improved seeds, fertilisers, agrochemicals, extension support and market access.

“The Agro Production Enclaves will be large commercial hubs equipped with irrigation systems, road networks, warehouses, and processing facilities to attract investment and consolidate production,” he said

Mr. Bleppony encouraged both local and international agribusinesses to form strategic partnerships to take advantage of the opportunities in Ghana’s agricultural sector.

“The Government of Ghana remains committed to forging strong and strategic partnerships with the private sector to enhance the investment climate and accelerate transformation of the food and agriculture sector,” he assured.

The two-day event features an exhibition showcasing innovations in agro-processing, inputs, and technology from agribusinesses in and outside the country.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Feed Ghana programme to anchor economic transformation — Agric Ministry

