Shatta Wale’s GHS10 million bail proves weaponised justice under NDC — Salam Mustapha

The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has accused the Mahama administration of weaponising bail conditions to punish citizens and silence critics.

Mustapha alleged that security agencies, particularly the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), are using excessive bail demands as a tool of selective justice.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Friday, September 19, the NPP youth organiser noted that if Ghanaians remain silent, such actions could soon be used against anyone, regardless of political affiliation.

“The practice of selective justice is gaining roots in Ghana. If we do not talk about it and act against it, it will take centre root. When they finish with NPP people, they will come for you,” he said.

Mustapha further referenced the recent arrest of dancehall musician Shatta Wale as a clear example of what he described as state-sponsored intimidation.

Shatta Wale was reportedly detained for about 24 hours last month over allegations of possessing a stolen Lamborghini and was later granted bail of GHS10 million but later reduced to GHS5 million.

“When they started this unreasonable bail conditions and we spoke against it, people thought it was because we are NPP. No. It is on the point of principle, and that is why I went to support Shatta Wale—to show my disgust and my angst towards the unreasonable bail conditions they have been putting on people,” he stated.

Mustapha further urged civil society, religious groups, and ordinary Ghanaians to condemn what he called the “miscarriage of justice” to prevent bail from becoming a backdoor form of punishment under the guise of due process.