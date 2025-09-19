'Let's fight Mahama's state-sponsored harassment, oppressive rule' — Salam Mustapha to NPP youth

The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has rallied Ghanaian youth to rise against what he described as selective justice and abuse of power by the Mahama-led government.

At a press conference on Friday, September 19, Mr. Mustapha accused the administration and security agencies of orchestrating politically motivated arrests and intimidation of NPP members. He alleged that opposition activists were routinely subjected to unlawful detentions, breaches of the 48-hour rule, and harsh bail conditions, while figures linked to the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) enjoyed undue leniency.

He cited recent incidents to back his claims, including alleged threats against Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and an assault on the NPP’s Third Vice Chairman, Alhaji Osman Masawudu, which he attributed to NDC’s Chief Awudu Sofo Azorka.

“We’re seeing state-sponsored harassment of opposition voices. Our country is being destroyed. The youth of Ghana are no longer safe. They cannot speak. We will not allow a government to turn us into tenants, timid people. That is not the youth of Ghana. We will resist oppressive rule,” he declared.

Mr. Mustapha urged the youth to join a planned demonstration on Tuesday, September 23, which he described as a crucial step to resist creeping tyranny.

“That is why, in the voice of defiance, I say to you, all of you, rise and let’s demonstrate on the 23rd, Tuesday, and show our abhorrence to the selectivity, the injustice, the perversion of this government, for all of us, our collective safety, that will build a better society for Ghana,” he added.