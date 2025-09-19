ModernGhana logo
SOS Children’s Villages condemns brutal abuse of 3-year-old girl in Winneba

FRI, 19 SEP 2025

SOS Children’s Villages Ghana has condemned the brutal assault of a three-year-old girl in Winneba, describing it as an inhumane act and a grave violation of national and international child protection laws.

The victim is fighting for her life after her stepmother allegedly poured hot water on her private parts as punishment for bedwetting.

In a statement issued on Friday, September 19, 2025, the NGO said the incident constitutes “a gross violation of the Children’s Act, the 1992 Constitution, the Domestic Violence Act, and international treaties Ghana has ratified, including the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child.”

“No child should ever endure such cruelty,” the organisation stressed, adding that the incident underscores the urgent need for stronger child protection systems in homes, communities, and institutions.

SOS Children’s Villages joined Challenging Heights and other civil society groups in calling on the Ghana Police Service, particularly the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), to swiftly arrest and prosecute all responsible parties, including adults who failed in their duty of care.

Challenging Heights has pledged to pay for the victim’s medical treatment, but SOS insisted that the Department of Social Welfare (DSW) must meet its statutory duty to provide free, comprehensive healthcare and long-term psychosocial support for the child. The organisation further urged DSW to give regular updates on its active response until justice is served.

The statement also appealed to traditional authorities, faith-based groups, and community leaders to speak out and act as the first line of defence against abuse, while urging government to urgently resource both DSW and DOVVSU to fulfil their mandates effectively.

Parliament, the Parliamentary Select Committee on Child Protection, and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection were also urged to align with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16.2, which commits Ghana to ending all forms of violence against children.

“This appalling case reflects systemic failures that continue to put children at risk in their own homes. Ghana cannot continue to tolerate such atrocities. Every child deserves a safe, nurturing environment free from violence and fear,” the statement concluded.

SOS Children’s Villages Ghana reaffirmed its commitment to working with state institutions, civil society, and community actors to ensure justice for the victim and prevent further abuses.

Desmond Tinana
Desmond Tinana

News Contributor || Volta RegionPage: desmond-tinana

