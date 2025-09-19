GoldBod has done what no Ghanaian institution has done in galamsey fight — Sammy Gyamfi

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has highlighted what he describes as the agency’s unprecedented efforts in the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Sammy Gyamfi stated that barely five months after its creation, the statutory body has provided more direct support to anti-galamsey operations than any other state institution.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Friday, September 19, he cited GoldBod’s recent donation of five Toyota Hilux pickups and GHS 5 million to the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) to boost its field activities.

“In less than five months since our establishment, we’ve done what no institution in Ghana has done. NAIMOS, which coordinates the galamsey fight, didn’t have money or vehicles. GoldBod has given them five million Ghana cedis and five Toyota Hilux vehicles, and we plan to provide more,” he stated.

The GoldBod CEO also rejected suggestions that the board is fuelling illegal mining by purchasing gold from unlicensed miners.

He stressed that the GoldBod was only established this year and cannot be blamed for a decades-old problem.

“How can a five-month-old statutory corporation be responsible for an age-long galamsey problem? Galamsey has been with us for decades. Last year there was no Gold Board, yet we saw alarming levels of illegal mining. Nothing could be further from the truth,” he said.

He explained that the Gold Board Act mandates the agency to support sustainable mining practices and complement the work of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Minerals Commission, and other allied agencies that hold the primary mandate to combat illegal mining.

“Our function is to support the promotion of sustainability initiatives and environmentally friendly mining practices. We are in the gold-trading space, so Parliament said we should assist the national fight. That is exactly what we are doing,” Mr. Gyamfi added.

The Gold Board, which was inaugurated in April 2025, serves as Ghana’s official gold aggregator and marketer.