'How can 5-month-old GoldBod be responsible for age-long galamsey' — Sammy Gyamfi slams critics

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has dismissed claims that the newly created statutory body is fuelling illegal mining, widely known as galamsey.

Some critics have alleged that GoldBod is buying gold from unlicensed miners, thereby encouraging the menace and frustrating the national fight against it.

The concerns intensified after President John Dramani Mahama, responding to a question during his September 11 media encounter, sought to suggest that even if GoldBod were purchasing from galamsey operators, “the country is the one benefiting instead of foreigners.”

However, speaking on Accra-based Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Friday, September 19, Sammy Gyamfi said the accusations are baseless because the Gold Board was only established about five months ago and cannot be blamed for a decades-old environmental crisis.

“How can a five-month-old statutory corporation be responsible for an age-long galamsey problem? Galamsey has been with us for decades. Last year there was no Gold Board, yet we saw unprecedented protests against galamsey. Nothing could be further from the truth,” he said.

He further explained that the board’s mandate is to promote sustainable mining and support the national anti-galamsey fight, not to regulate or enforce mining laws.

“The Gold Board Act provides for us to support environmentally friendly mining practices. The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and its allied agencies like the Minerals Commission have the statutory obligation to fight galamsey. Parliament only tasked GoldBod to complement the fight while trading in gold,”he clarified.

According to him, GoldBod has already demonstrated its commitment by investing resources in the fight against illegal mining.

“In less than five months, we have given the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat five million Ghana cedis and five Toyota Hilux vehicles to enhance their operations, and we plan to provide more. How can the same Gold Board that is providing resources be accused of promoting galamsey?” he questioned.