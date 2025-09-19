The Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, remains the standard measure for others in the NPP's Presidential primary race, slated for January 31, 2026.

To move further and not to sound too selective in this piece that will highlight and shed more light on why the consummate and renowned politician, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the absolute standard measure in the Flagbearer race.

This important epistle will address two key areas that have been hallmarks of the innovative and visionary Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, whose emergence in Ghana's political discourse has transformed its landscape.

As a distinguished Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia demonstrated shrewdness and an unmatched character trait of hard work, commitment, diligence, and unstoppable sacrifice to the Party's cause.

Firstly, on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's indomitable character traits of smartness, innovation, discipline, and orderliness in the way he interacts with people from all walks of life, particularly in the political space.

In addition, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is widely recognized and accepted for his great interpersonal relationships that have set him ahead of all the other contenders in the race.

The above-mentioned two undisputable commentaries on why Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia remains the standard measure for others in the Party's Flagbearer race.

It must be noted that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's leadership acumen is anchored on positive attributes as a leader whose understanding of governance, democracy, and accountability is top-notch.

As stated earlier, I have taken time out of my busy schedule to research and make findings on who best suits to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP: Development in Freedom) again in the 2028 elections.

In all honesty, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stands out with demonstrable and unique leadership hinged on unrivaled experience and expertise when it comes to governance and innovative ideas.

Fast forward, what was quite fascinating has to do with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's ability and capacity to handle issues and people with a great sense of tact and respect coupled with the exposition of in-depth knowledge.

In any serious political discourse, especially in Political Parties choosing a leader who stands tall to lead them into an election, the points enumerated are taken into consideration.

To put it simply, the proven track record, message, policies, vision, and marketability are the indispensable ingredients that must be taken to heart.

Significantly, the respected Former President's relevance in Ghana's political arena has been felt with an unparalleled track record of respect for the core values of the Party and members at large.

He also, among his contenders, has a viable and superior message and policies that resonate with the Party patriots and Ghanaians in general who align with these well-proven policies of workability.

As a matter of urgency, what was unfortunate has to do with other contenders' throw of jabs at the revered Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, which seemed to be their modus operandi to attract attention from Ghanaians and Party faithful.

Even though it seemed to be unhealthy when it comes to the Party's quest to rebuild, reorganize, reconnect, restructure, and bounce back stronger than before.

Given the above, it all boils down to the standard being set by ingenious Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, whose enviable leadership qualities resonate with the people and not only in Ghana but the world as a whole.

Notably, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Ing Kwabena Agyapong, and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum have also jabbed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia publicly on his current apology to Party members and Ghanaians for the NPP's administration shortcomings.

All these respected Party stalwarts can lead, but the standard being set by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is not easy to break, though he's not superhuman, and has undoubtedly contributed uniquely in the discharge of his duties.

The Elephant fraternity moving into 2028 needs a unifier and a leader with smart ideas and vision to bring all on board and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is an excellent embodiment of a selfless and compassionate character of matchless dedication to deliver victory.

At this juncture, I respectfully call on all Party faithful who are fortunate to take part in the January 31, 2026, Flagbearer contest to unwaveringly rally support behind the quintessential Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He remains the mainstay, the linchpin, and the path to NPP's victory in the 2028 election. He is poised to embark on a journey full of prosperity for all. Let's join forces for him to lead again.

Long live NPP!

#WinWithBawumia

#Bawumia2028

Author: Abdulai Abdul-Razak

Tamale South Constituency

[email protected]

0542184296