Corporate Governance And Startups: A Conceptual Analysis Of Governance Practices And Organizational Structures In Emerging Businesses

Corporate governance has traditionally been associated with large corporations; however, its significance in startups and small enterprises has gained increasing attention in recent years. Startups face unique challenges, including resource constraints, investor-dominated boards, and the need to balance agility with accountability. This article explores the conceptual relationship between corporate governance and organizational structure in startups, using Jey Hair Parlor in Ghana as a contextual case. Drawing on agency theory and stewardship theory, the paper highlights how governance mechanisms shape role distribution, decision-making, communication, and sustainability in emerging businesses. The analysis reveals that while corporate governance enhances operational efficiency, risk reduction, and long-term sustainability, startups must adopt governance frameworks that are flexible enough to accommodate growth dynamics. The study contributes to the broader discourse on corporate governance by underscoring its strategic role in organizational structuring within entrepreneurial contexts. Policy implications suggest that entrepreneurs and investors should integrate governance principles early in business formation to support resilience and scalability.

1. Introduction

Corporate governance (CG) has emerged as a central issue in contemporary management research, with much of the debate focusing on its impact on financial performance in large corporations (Milosevic, Andrei, & Vishny, 2015). Yet, the dynamics of corporate governance in startups remain underexplored, despite evidence suggesting that robust governance structures are critical for growth and sustainability in small enterprises (Ali, 2021). In emerging economies such as Ghana, startups and SMEs form the backbone of economic development, accounting for a significant proportion of employment and GDP (Frimpong, 2013).

Startups, however, often face unique governance challenges. They are typically characterized by resource scarcity, high uncertainty, investor-dominated boards, and overlapping roles among stakeholders (Pollman, 2019). These conditions create tensions between innovation and regulation, making governance both necessary and complex. Unlike public firms with formalized governance systems, startups frequently operate in informal or semi-structured frameworks that may expose them to risks. Nevertheless, evidence suggests that adopting governance principles early can improve accountability, enhance structural clarity, and attract investor confidence (Chrisman, 2022).

This article aims to conceptually analyze how corporate governance influences organizational structure in startups, focusing on theoretical perspectives and empirical insights from prior research. Using Jey Hair Parlor in Ghana as a contextual example, the study contributes to the discourse on how governance frameworks can support entrepreneurial ventures in developing economies.

2. Literature Review

2.1 Historical Evolution of Corporate Governance

Corporate governance debates trace back to early capitalist institutions such as the Dutch East India Company in 1602, which raised concerns about managerial accountability (Alabdullah & Tawfeeq, 2016). The collapse of companies such as the Mississippi Company (1720) and Enron (2001) reinforced the importance of governance frameworks (Stigliano, 2011). Governance reforms, including the Sarbanes–Oxley Act of 2002, institutionalized governance principles in modern corporations.

In developing contexts, CG has gained renewed attention as SMEs and startups drive economic growth. Governance in these firms is not merely a regulatory requirement but a strategic tool for resilience, risk management, and performance (Garzón Castrillón, 2021).

2.2 Corporate Governance in Startups

Startups differ from mature firms in their governance needs. While large firms rely on established protocols, startups face investor dominance, CEO duality, and rapid changes in ownership (Ramasubramanian, 2022). Venture capital-funded firms often prioritize valuation over governance, leading to potential conflicts of interest (Noronha, 2022). The presence of heterogeneous shareholders introduces vertical and horizontal tensions (Pollman, 2019).

Despite these challenges, research shows that governance structures—such as independent boards and transparent reporting—improve strategic decision-making, resource mobilization, and legitimacy in SMEs (Gabrielsson & Huse, 2005).

2.3 Organizational Structure in Startups

Organizational structure defines how tasks, responsibilities, and decision-making are distributed (Daft, 2015). In startups, balancing flexibility with formalization is critical. Structures that are too rigid stifle innovation, while overly informal structures create inefficiencies (Sirigiri, 2018). Clear structures enhance communication, coordination, and scalability (Siddiqui, 2022). Investors also assess startups based on managerial and structural clarity (Woen, 2022).

3. Theoretical Framework

3.1 Agency Theory

Agency theory (Jensen & Meckling, 1976) explains the conflict between principals (owners) and agents (managers).

Figure 1: Agency Theory

Source: The Investopedia Team. (June 15, 2024)

In startups, agency issues manifest when investors delegate authority to founders or executives. Information asymmetry and misaligned incentives may result in opportunistic behaviour. Governance mechanisms such as monitoring, incentives, and independent boards mitigate these risks (Payne & Petrenko, 2019).

3.2 Stewardship Theory

Stewardship theory (Donaldson & Davis, 1991) contrasts with agency theory by assuming that managers act as stewards of organizational interests. Rather than prioritizing self-interest, stewards pursue collective goals and organizational growth.

Figure 2: The Stewardship theory

Source: Yusoff & Alhaji. (2012).

This perspective is particularly relevant to startups, where founder-executives often accept lower compensation or personal sacrifices to sustain the business (Wasserman, 2006). Empirical research shows that stewardship behaviors enhance human and social capital in young firms (Messersmith & Rutherford, 2010).

Together, agency and stewardship theories provide complementary insights: while governance must account for opportunism, it should also leverage stewardship behaviors that dominate in entrepreneurial ventures.

4. Conceptual Framework

This study conceptualizes the relationship between governance and structure as interactive. Corporate governance establishes principles of accountability, transparency, and fairness, which shape how roles and hierarchies are defined (Shleifer & Vishny, 1997). In turn, organizational structure determines how governance is operationalized, influencing decision flows, communication, and adaptability (Mintzberg, 1993).

In startups, effective governance supports structures that are flexible yet coherent, ensuring alignment between growth objectives and accountability mechanisms. Conversely, weak governance fosters ambiguous structures, leading to inefficiency and risk exposure.

5. Discussion

The literature suggests that startups must balance the dual demands of governance and agility. While excessive regulation may hinder innovation, the absence of governance exposes firms to risks such as mismanagement and investor distrust. The case of Jey Hair Parlor in Ghana illustrates how startups can integrate governance into their structures, creating clarity in roles, improving communication, and enhancing sustainability.

Comparisons with existing studies confirm these insights. For instance, Gabrielsson and Huse (2005) found that governance structures improve SME performance, while Zahra, Filatotchev, and Wright (2009) showed that governance mechanisms influence the evolution of organizational structures in early-stage firms. Similarly, Mukherjee and Sen (2019) argued that governance contributes to firm growth and sustainability, aligning with observations from the Ghanaian context.

The conceptual model developed here contributes to theory by highlighting the mutual reinforcement between governance and organizational structure in startups.

6. Conclusion and Implications

This paper highlights the strategic importance of corporate governance in shaping organizational structures within startups. Far from being a bureaucratic burden, governance provides clarity, accountability, and legitimacy that support growth and sustainability. Startups must adopt governance frameworks early while ensuring they remain adaptable to changing business dynamics.

Practical implications: Entrepreneurs should prioritize governance systems—such as transparent reporting, defined roles, and effective boards—even in resource-constrained environments. Investors should promote governance practices that protect their interests while enabling entrepreneurial agility. Policymakers should design supportive regulatory frameworks that encourage startups to institutionalize governance without stifling innovation.

Theoretical implications: Future research could empirically test the conceptual model across diverse industries and geographies, extending the understanding of governance–structure linkages in entrepreneurial firms.

