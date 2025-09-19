Mahama signs book of condolence to mourn Asantehemaa 

President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday joined Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene and Asanteman, to mourn the Asantehemaa Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The President signed a book of condolence opened in honour of the late Asantehemaa.

President Mahama in his tribute to the late Asantehemaa said: “On behalf of the Government and People of Ghana, we extend our sincere condolences to his Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the entire Asante Kingdom on the passing of descendant of Nana Yaa Asantewaa our dear Queen Mother Nana Konadu Yiadom. We are all united in grief and solidarity with the chiefs and people of Ashanti.”

Thursday, September 18, marked the end of the four-day funeral of the late Asantehemaa, which began on Monday, September 15.

In attendance were other dignitaries such as former President John Agyekum Kufuor, former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia and former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

GNA