Volta House of Chiefs split over paramountcy dispute 

The Volta Region House of Chiefs (VRHoC) has been thrown into sharp division over the elevation of Torgbui Samlafo IV of Atseame to paramountcy status, sparking legal, procedural, and traditional controversy.

According to the Ghana News Agency search, the dispute traces back to 2019, when Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, Paramount Chief of Avenor, petitioned the Regional House, accusing Torgbi Sri III of Anlo of exceeding his authority by elevating Samlafo IV, a sub-chief under Avenor jurisdiction.

The case, however, was struck out by the Ho High Court in 2025 on procedural grounds.

Tensions escalated after a January 2022 letter signed by then Registrar, Mr. Harry Attipoe, on instructions from VRHC President, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, urging the National House of Chiefs (NHoC) to consider the elevation.

On August 1, 2025, a sub-committee of the NHoC gave its approval.

However, when Samlafo's declaration form was presented to the VRHoC on September 4, 2025, members voted overwhelmingly against his registration with 33 opposing, two voting in favour, and 15 abstaining.

The Chiefs argued that the decision was final, since the registration of paramount chiefs lies within the statutory mandate of the Regional Houses.

Rather than enforce the decision, the VRHoC leadership referred the matter back to the NHoC, a move that has drawn criticism from some chiefs, who believed it undermines the authority of the House.

Defending the decision, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV explained that the leadership was only responding to correspondence from the NHoC and stressed that the creation of Traditional Areas falls strictly within the mandate of the National House.

“It is not within the purview of the VRHoC to decide on this matter. The law gives the National House the final say, in creating Traditional Areas across the country, not just in the Volta Region,” he told the GNA, adding that the NHoC sub-committee's report would be circulated for members to review.

The NHoC is now faced with a critical decision: whether to uphold its earlier approval of Samlafo IV's elevation or respect the VRHC's rejection.

The outcome could redefine the delicate balance of authority between Ghana's national and regional chieftaincy institutions.

GNA