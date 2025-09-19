ModernGhana logo
Fire personnel retrieve lifeless body of 5-old girl from dam at Atebubu 

  Fri, 19 Sep 2025
FRI, 19 SEP 2025

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have retrieved a lifeless body of a five-year-old girl from a dam at Atebubu in the Bono East Region.

Mr Ulouba Yagyeger, a farmer and the father of the late Makimor Yagyeger told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Atebubu that the deceased went missing three days before the nearly decomposed body was discovered.

He explained that he (father) left the deceased home for the farm, however returned home late because of a downpour and realised that his daughter was not at home.

Mr Yagyeger said he and other neighbours searched for the deceased but could not find her and the matter was reported to the Atebubu police.

Some residents later discovered the lifeless body floating in the dam, and the Station Officer II Kabore Zakaria of the Atebubu/Amantin fire service led some personnel to the service to retrieve the lifeless body.

GNA

