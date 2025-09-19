‘During the campaign, Mahama had his separate route’ — Asiedu Nketiah explains his solo thank-you tour

The National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has explained why he is undertaking a separate thank-you tour apart from the one led by President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr. Asiedu Nketiah began visiting all 16 constituencies in the Eastern Region on Wednesday, September 17, a tour expected to end today, Friday.

The move has reignited speculation that the veteran politician is quietly positioning himself to contest the party’s flagbearer slot after President Mahama completes his two terms in 2029.

Speaking during an engagement at Asamankese on Friday, Asiedu Nketiah, popularly known as General Mosquito, said his tour was to personally thank the communities he campaigned in before the 2024 elections.

“It is true that President John Mahama has toured the regional capitals to thank people for voting for him. Because of that, people have been asking the rationale behind my own thank-you tour.

“During the campaign, the President had his separate route and I also had mine, during which I promised to come back and thank the people if we won. So even if President Mahama has thanked the people in the regional capitals, I need to honour my promise and return to thank the constituencies,” he explained.

General Mosquito added that the tour also recognises the hard work of the party’s grassroots and branch executives.

“People give the NDC leadership credit for leading the party to victory, but a critical look will show that much of the work was done by the branches. If the branches worked hard for us to receive the commendation, then it is only right for us to come and thank them,” he said.