ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘During the campaign, Mahama had his separate route’ — Asiedu Nketiah explains his solo thank-you tour

NDC National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah
FRI, 19 SEP 2025
National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

The National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has explained why he is undertaking a separate thank-you tour apart from the one led by President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr. Asiedu Nketiah began visiting all 16 constituencies in the Eastern Region on Wednesday, September 17, a tour expected to end today, Friday.

The move has reignited speculation that the veteran politician is quietly positioning himself to contest the party’s flagbearer slot after President Mahama completes his two terms in 2029.

Speaking during an engagement at Asamankese on Friday, Asiedu Nketiah, popularly known as General Mosquito, said his tour was to personally thank the communities he campaigned in before the 2024 elections.

“It is true that President John Mahama has toured the regional capitals to thank people for voting for him. Because of that, people have been asking the rationale behind my own thank-you tour.

“During the campaign, the President had his separate route and I also had mine, during which I promised to come back and thank the people if we won. So even if President Mahama has thanked the people in the regional capitals, I need to honour my promise and return to thank the constituencies,” he explained.

General Mosquito added that the tour also recognises the hard work of the party’s grassroots and branch executives.

“People give the NDC leadership credit for leading the party to victory, but a critical look will show that much of the work was done by the branches. If the branches worked hard for us to receive the commendation, then it is only right for us to come and thank them,” he said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah ‘During the campaign, Mahama had his separate route’ — Asiedu Nketiah explains h...

2 hours ago

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi GoldBod has done what no Ghanaian institution has done in galamsey fight — Sammy...

2 hours ago

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi 'How can 5-month-old GoldBod be responsible for age-long galamsey' — Sammy Gyamf...

2 hours ago

Gbinyiri crisis: Minority says 8,000 still in Cte d’Ivoire, counters Ablakwas claim Gbinyiri crisis: Minority says 8,000 still in Côte d’Ivoire, counters Ablakwa's ...

2 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Clement Apaak 'Be patient, efforts underway to resolve placement issues' – Apaak to parents

2 hours ago

Volta House of Chiefs split over paramountcy dispute Volta House of Chiefs split over paramountcy dispute 

2 hours ago

Fire personnel retrieve lifeless body of 5-old girl from dam at Atebubu Fire personnel retrieve lifeless body of 5-old girl from dam at Atebubu 

2 hours ago

Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III burried at Breman Mausoleum Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III burried at Breman Mausoleum

3 hours ago

Protestors GAF 2021 recruits protest delayed appointments at Flagstaff House

3 hours ago

NPP Flagbearer aspirant, Bryan Acheampong 'I’m happy with what I got' — Bryan Acheampong reacts to his ’10 sins’

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line