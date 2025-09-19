ModernGhana logo
It is surprising super majority NDC couldn't present the US deportation matter to Parliament — Franklin Cudjoe

  Fri, 19 Sep 2025
President of IMANI Africa, Franklin CudjoePresident of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has expressed surprise at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for failing to raise in Parliament the issue of Ghanaians being deported from abroad, despite holding a super majority in the House.

In a Facebook post on Friday, September 19, 2025, Mr. Cudjoe argued that the matter of deportees should have been formally addressed in Parliament, questioning the strategy of the opposition party.

“But then, it is surprising to me that the NDC with its super majority in Parliament couldn't present this matter of receiving deportees to us in Parliament? What sort of strategy is this? Justice Sai Dominic Ayine?” he wrote.

His remarks add to ongoing public debate over Ghana’s acceptance of deportees, an issue that has sparked concerns about security, reintegration, and the government’s preparedness to handle the situation.

By directly tagging legal luminaries and NDC members such as Justice Sai and Dominic Ayine, Cudjoe’s post appears to call on them to explain why the party has not taken a stronger stance in Parliament on the matter.

