British national, two Ghanaians arrested At KIA with 38kg suspected cannabis

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has intercepted 38 kilograms of suspected cannabis at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) arrival terminal, leading to the arrest of a British national and two Ghanaians.

The drugs, carefully concealed in false compartments of suitcases, were uncovered during a thorough inspection by NACOC officials. The three suspects were immediately taken into custody and are assisting investigators.

According to preliminary findings, the individuals are believed to have been operating together in an attempt to traffic the narcotics, which were tightly packaged and marked in a style commonly associated with international drug smuggling.

NACOC has confirmed that the seized substances will be forwarded to the Ghana Standards Authority for comprehensive laboratory testing to verify their contents.

Officials stressed that the arrests highlight the commission’s renewed determination to combat drug trafficking through Ghana’s air and land borders. They assured the public that surveillance at the country’s entry points has been heightened to deter transnational criminal networks from using Ghana as a trafficking route.