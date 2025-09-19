ModernGhana logo
Madina Market fire destroys several shops

  Fri, 19 Sep 2025
Madina Market fire destroys several shops

A devastating fire swept through parts of the Madina Market in Accra in the early hours of Friday, September 19, 2025, reducing several shops and wooden structures to ashes.

Eyewitnesses said the fire started around 1:00 a.m., sending thick clouds of smoke into the night sky. Traders and residents rushed to the scene, many of them helplessly watching their livelihoods being consumed by the flames before firefighters arrived.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) confirmed receiving a distress call at 1:36 a.m. and said its team reached the market within two minutes. However, the ferocity of the blaze and the absence of nearby hydrants made containment difficult, forcing the deployment of four more fire engines.

“The fire affected wooden structures, two corn milling shops, and nine containers,” the GNFS noted in a statement. “It was confined at 3:07 a.m., brought under control at 3:19 a.m., and completely extinguished at 4:40 a.m.”

Despite the heavy losses, firefighters successfully prevented the fire from spreading to a one-storey warehouse and nearby buildings. Thankfully, no casualties were recorded.

The exact cause of the inferno remains unknown, but GNFS officials have launched investigations to determine the source.

Reassuring the public, the GNFS emphasized its dedication to protecting lives and property, while underscoring the importance of rapid response and community cooperation during such emergencies.

