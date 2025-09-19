Fire destroys 15-bedroom house at Dominase in Gomoa East

A massive fire has gutted a 15-bedroom house at Dominase in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, displacing several residents and leaving behind widespread devastation.

The blaze, which broke out on the night of Thursday, September 18, 2025, consumed personal belongings including cash, clothing, electrical appliances, and stored food items, all reduced to ashes.

Though the destruction was extensive, no casualties have been reported.

As of Friday morning, officials from the Ghana National Fire Service had not yet arrived at the scene, and the cause of the fire remains unknown. Distraught residents are appealing for urgent support as they count their losses and struggle with homelessness.