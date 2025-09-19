ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Fire destroys 15-bedroom house at Dominase in Gomoa East

  Fri, 19 Sep 2025
Disaster Fire destroys 15-bedroom house at Dominase in Gomoa East
FRI, 19 SEP 2025

A massive fire has gutted a 15-bedroom house at Dominase in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, displacing several residents and leaving behind widespread devastation.

The blaze, which broke out on the night of Thursday, September 18, 2025, consumed personal belongings including cash, clothing, electrical appliances, and stored food items, all reduced to ashes.

Though the destruction was extensive, no casualties have been reported.

As of Friday morning, officials from the Ghana National Fire Service had not yet arrived at the scene, and the cause of the fire remains unknown. Distraught residents are appealing for urgent support as they count their losses and struggle with homelessness.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Frank Serebour 'Fight galamsey or we boot you out' – GMA slams NDC gov’t

1 hour ago

Madina Market fire destroys several shops Madina Market fire destroys several shops

1 hour ago

Fire destroys 15-bedroom house at Dominase in Gomoa East Fire destroys 15-bedroom house at Dominase in Gomoa East

1 hour ago

NEIP CEO raises alarm over theft of Kayayei training equipment after NPP lost election 2024 NEIP CEO raises alarm over theft of Kayayei training equipment after NPP lost el...

2 hours ago

Channel 12 News / AFP Macron warns on Israeli TV that Gaza war is 'destroying Israel’s credibility'

2 hours ago

Host of Metro TVs Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere ‘Ghana is certainly the loser’ — Adom-Otchere on ‘too soon’ NDC flagbearer campa...

2 hours ago

September 19: Cedi sells at GHS13.50 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.26 on interbank September 19: Cedi sells at GHS13.50 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.26 on interba...

2 hours ago

Charlie Kirk: Wife succeeds slain right-wing activist as Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk: Wife succeeds slain right-wing activist as Turning Point USA CEO

2 hours ago

Majority Chief Whip in Parliament and Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor Ghana-US deportee agreement bears no legal semblance with GITMO 2 — Dafeamekpor

2 hours ago

Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor Ghana-US deportee MOU doesn't qualify for parliamentary ratification — Dafeamekp...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line