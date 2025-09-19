Kintampo Paramount Chief reaffirms historical roots and autonomy

The Paramount Chief of the Kintampo Traditional Area, Nana Yusif Koulibaly Fanyanimah III, has reaffirmed that Kintampo is a paramountcy and that the descendants of Fanyanimah are the rightful custodians of the stool.

He stressed that Kintampo and Fanyanimah are inseparable, with their identity and heritage deeply intertwined.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kwaku Dawood, popularly known as “President Kaunda” of Techiman-based Winners FM, on Thursday, September 18, 2025, the chief clarified that while Kintampo belongs to the Bono East Region administratively with Techiman as the capital, traditionally they owe no allegiance to Techiman. “Techiman does not owe Kintampo lands, neither does Kintampo owe Techiman lands. We are part of the region, and administratively, Techiman is the capital,” he said.

Nana Fanyanimah III traced the origins of his people, recounting how the forebears of the Fanyanimah family, who speak Wangara, first settled in Kintampo and coexisted peacefully with Banda, Abease, Bromase, and other tribes. This, he noted, validates their claim as the indigenous custodians of the Kintampo Traditional Area.

Highlighting their historical significance, he cited international recognition bestowed on their ancestors. “We possess the King George V and VI Provisional Council medal. We also have the Union Jack as well as the King George Award,” he revealed, stressing that aside from the Asante Stool, few traditional rulers have enjoyed such honours. “These were conferred upon our ancestors, and there are records to support this,” he added.

He further disclosed that their ancestors were pioneers of development in Kintampo, initiating the first road construction in 1949 through communal labour. “By 1949, there was no road in Kintampo. It was our forebears who constructed the first road,” he explained. This achievement is commemorated during their annual festival with rituals performed at the exact site where their ancestors broke the ground with axes.

Nana Yusif Koulibaly Fanyanimah III also emphasized the authority of the Fanyanimah stool, noting that 27 tribal heads within the traditional area swear allegiance to his leadership. “The development of the area commenced with tribal heads, and as such, I have twenty-seven tribal heads under my leadership,” he said.

Addressing the dynamics within the Kintampo chiefdoms, he clarified the distinction between the Mopamhene and Nkoransah Pamhene, noting that while they are separate entities, homage is paid to the Nkoransahene out of tradition and respect. “We’re on our own and we’re a division at Nkoransah. In life, it’s always advisable to honour those who command respect as it’s a prerequisite to achieving greater heights,” he explained.

Nana underscored that his reflections were not meant to create tension but to preserve history for future generations. “We’re not worried, we’re not proud. We’re a people who respect the elderly but are very strict on our history. It’s always advisable to know your history and let others know where you stand historically. The stool I sit on symbolizes a powerful deity, and I cannot afford to denigrate its image,” he said.