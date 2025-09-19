ModernGhana logo
‘Ghana is certainly the loser’ — Adom-Otchere on ‘too soon’ NDC flagbearer campaign

Host of Metro TVs Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-OtchereHost of Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere

The host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere, has criticised what he describes as an early jostling for the presidential candidate position in the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

A recent post-election thank-you tour by NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has fuelled speculation that he intends to contest the party’s 2028 flagbearer race.

Before this, independent polling firm Global InfoAnalytics, in a series of survey reports, tipped Mr. Asiedu Nketiah, Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, and Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson as frontrunners to succeed President John Dramani Mahama, who will end his two terms in 2029.

Reacting to the development on Thursday, September 18, Adom-Otchere, a former Board Chair of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), warned that the country risks losing focus on development if key government figures chase personal ambitions.

“We are still having very little focus on driving the agenda because those in power are seeking to become presidential candidates. And this time, they are doing it pretty early. Less than one year of the new government and Johnson Asiedu Nketiah is on the road, Julius Debrah is on the road, Cassiel Ato Forson is lacing his boots to hit the road.

“Certainly, Ghana is the loser. NDC may not be the loser because NDC can win the 2028 elections. But Ghana is the loser because there’s very little focus on driving the agenda,” Adom-Otchere said as quoted by Metro TV online.

He added, “This is serious for the country, especially when you have the finance minister involved in the ambition. That’s very serious. You have key important figures… are we going to have a government that is running the country until the election year, or are we starting the election today?”

He, however, endorsed the NDC Chairman for the flagbearer bid, citing his immense contribution to the party’s victory in the 2024 general elections, particularly the parliamentary elections where they garnered two-thirds of the seats.

“Here on Good Evening Ghana, we support Johnson Asiedu Nketia for the NDC inheritance,” he said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

Mr Mumuni ibrahim | 9/19/2025 12:56:38 PM

The nature of ndc is about election and nothing else

