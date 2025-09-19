'Fight galamsey or we boot you out' – GMA slams NDC gov’t

The President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Frank Serebour, has urged Ghanaians to use their votes as a weapon to hold politicians accountable in the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Speaking to Citi News on Thursday, September 18, 2025, he said the GMA joined the campaign against galamsey to protect public health and lessen the burden of preventable diseases, stressing that the menace remains rampant in many communities.

According to him, the most effective way to secure change is through political pressure rather than strike actions.

“When the GMA asked political parties to declare their positions and sign a pact, we wanted clarity on where they stand. Some called for strike action, but strikes aren't sustainable. The only consequence politicians fear is electoral loss. My message is: if you don't fight it, we'll boot you out,” he said.

He noted that while the GMA will continue to issue ultimatums and push for reforms, it recognises that strikes alone cannot bring lasting solutions. “We should continue to apply pressure. We will continue to talk and to advocate,” he emphasised.