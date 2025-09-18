TEWU to strike on September 19 over unresolved demands

The Teachers and Educational Workers' Union (TEWU) of TUC (Ghana) has declared an indefinite nationwide strike, effective Friday, September 19, 2025, over what it describes as the government’s persistent neglect of non-teaching staff across the country’s education sector.

In a statement signed by General Secretary King James Azortibah, the union ordered all non-teaching staff of the Ghana Education Service (GES), public and technical universities, the Ghana Library Authority, and the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board to withdraw their services and remain at home until further notice.

“This decision has become inevitable due to Government and employer institutions’ persistent failure to address long-standing concerns…despite exhausting all laid-down legal and procedural requirements,” the statement said.

TEWU outlined a series of grievances fueling the industrial action. These include the immediate signing of Conditions of Service for non-teaching staff, the inclusion of GES non-teaching staff in the Continuous Professional Development Allowance scheduled for payment in September, and the resolution of unresolved promotion-related issues, particularly cases where staff passed interviews but remain unpaid or unconfirmed in their positions. The union also demanded urgent intervention by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to conclude and sign all pending agreements.

Warning against any attempt to frustrate its members, TEWU said such actions would amount to unfair labour practices.

“We have exercised patience and restraint. We have followed due process and exhausted all legal requirements under the Labour Act of Ghana. The responsibility for the disruption of industrial peace in the education sector rests squarely with Government and its agencies,” the union declared.

The indefinite strike is expected to paralyze key administrative, library, security, and support services in schools, universities, libraries, and cultural institutions across the country.

The declaration has been copied to major stakeholders, including the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Labour, Ghana Education Service, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, and the National Labour Commission. TEWU has urged all employers to respect the lawful decision and refrain from taking any action that would undermine the rights of its members.