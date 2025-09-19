Kpando Torkor Assemblymember urges government to fix deplorable roads to save lives, livelihoods

Deteriorating road network at Kpando Torkor

Assemblymember for the Kpando Torkor Electoral Area in the Volta Region, Hon. Joshua Amenyogbe, has called on government to urgently rehabilitate the community’s deteriorating road network, describing its current state as a serious threat to livelihoods.

Mr. Amenyogbe expressed frustration over what he described as years of neglect by successive governments, saying the deplorable road has caused countless hardships, including frequent vehicle breakdowns, miscarriages among pregnant women, and severe disruptions to daily activities.

He explained that businesses have suffered significant losses because farmers and traders are unable to access markets, leaving many cut off from opportunities to earn a living. “The bad nature of the road has cost us greatly over the years. It has affected business, trade, and the general well-being of our people,” he said.

The Assemblymember further noted that the situation worsens during the rainy season, rendering the road almost impassable. He said commercial drivers often resort to charging unapproved fares to offset the high cost of constant vehicle maintenance caused by the rough terrain.

Hon. Amenyogbe therefore appealed to government to prioritize the rehabilitation of the road, stressing that fixing it would not only ease the burden on commuters but also improve economic activities and save

Meanwhile the governmet on Tuesday September 16, 2025 as part of the goverment's "Big Push" has launched a 7 lots road project in the volta region covering District and Municipal road across the region expected to be completed in 24months