NPP has no moral right to tell NDC how to deal with illegal mining – Derrick Nana Asare

Derrick Nana Asare, a communications member of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of lacking the moral authority to lecture the government on tackling illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

In a radio interview, Mr. Asare sharply criticized the NPP’s track record, arguing that the party itself contributed to worsening the menace.

He cited three main reasons for his position. First, he alleged that former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo issued more than 2,000 mining licenses to NPP members, a move he said only intensified illegal mining.

He recalled how the NPP defended its Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, after he was allegedly caught destroying forest reserves and polluting the Tano River in the Western Region. For Mr. Asare, this was proof of the government’s unwillingness to safeguard Ghana’s natural resources.

He pointed to laws signed under Akufo-Addo’s administration that allowed mining in forest reserves, describing the policy as a direct assault on the country’s environment.

“The NPP has no moral right to teach the NDC how to deal with galamsey. Their record is full of failures, compromises, and deliberate actions that have endangered our forests and water bodies,” he said.

Mr. Asare stressed that the NDC, under President John Dramani Mahama, is committed to implementing sustainable policies that will protect the environment while providing alternative livelihoods for young people.