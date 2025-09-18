ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 18 Sep 2025 General News

Falling ECG pole puts Biakoye Community Senior High School in danger

Falling electricity poleFalling electricity pole

Students and teachers of Biakoye Community Senior High School at Nkonya Wurupong are expressing deep concern over their safety following the dangerous state of an electricity pole connected to the school.

The pole, belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has developed a weak base and is leaning precariously. Loose wires dangle from it, heightening fears that it could collapse at any moment, sparking electrocution or fire.

According to the school community, the situation has lingered for some time and becomes especially alarming whenever it rains or strong winds sweep through the area. Both students and nearby residents regard the pole as a ticking time bomb that requires immediate intervention.

Reports suggest that complaints have already been lodged with the ECG, but no action has yet been taken to replace the damaged pole. Community members are therefore appealing to the company to act swiftly before the situation results in disaster.

Evans Attah Akangla
Evans Attah Akangla

Volta Region, CorrespondentPage: evans-attah-akangla

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

37 minutes ago

President of IMANI Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe Why didn't they jump out of the plane, 'GbetorKoklo' – Franklin Cudjoe fumes at ...

1 hour ago

Falling electricity pole Falling ECG pole puts Biakoye Community Senior High School in danger

2 hours ago

TEWU to strike on September 19 over unresolved demands TEWU to strike on September 19 over unresolved demands

2 hours ago

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Otumfuo pays glowing tribute to late Asantehemaa, says “her words were never rec...

2 hours ago

Asantehemaa was a majestic pillar of strength and inspiration to the nation – Mahama Asantehemaa was a majestic pillar of strength and inspiration to the nation – Ma...

2 hours ago

11 deportees from US sue Ghana over alleged unlawful detention 11 deportees from US sue Ghana over alleged unlawful detention

2 hours ago

Derrick Nana Asare NPP has no moral right to tell NDC how to deal with illegal mining – Derrick Nan...

2 hours ago

NPP to stage ‘Yn Suro Ahunahuna’ demo against intimidation NPP to stage ‘Yɛn Suro Ahunahuna’ demo against intimidation

4 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Effia, Isaac Boamah Nyarko Ghana will explode if efforts are not intensified to end galamsey — NPP MP

4 hours ago

Ken Agyapong, chiefs and other officers inspect site Ken Agyapong secures 15,000 acres of land for Africa's largest Pharmaceutical Hu...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line