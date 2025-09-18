Falling ECG pole puts Biakoye Community Senior High School in danger

Falling electricity pole

Students and teachers of Biakoye Community Senior High School at Nkonya Wurupong are expressing deep concern over their safety following the dangerous state of an electricity pole connected to the school.

The pole, belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has developed a weak base and is leaning precariously. Loose wires dangle from it, heightening fears that it could collapse at any moment, sparking electrocution or fire.

According to the school community, the situation has lingered for some time and becomes especially alarming whenever it rains or strong winds sweep through the area. Both students and nearby residents regard the pole as a ticking time bomb that requires immediate intervention.

Reports suggest that complaints have already been lodged with the ECG, but no action has yet been taken to replace the damaged pole. Community members are therefore appealing to the company to act swiftly before the situation results in disaster.