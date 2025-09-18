ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 18 Sep 2025 NPP

NPP to stage ‘Yɛn Suro Ahunahuna’ demo against intimidation

  Thu, 18 Sep 2025
NPP to stage ‘Yn Suro Ahunahuna’ demo against intimidation

The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has declared that the upcoming “Yɛn Suro Ahunahuna” demonstration will serve as a bold statement that the party refuses to yield to political intimidation, harassment, or injustice.

Mustapha explained that the protest, spearheaded by the NPP Youth Wing, is a direct response to what he described as acts of selective justice and state-sponsored violence targeted at members of the party.

“The 'Yɛn Suro Ahunahuna' is a demonstration of our resolve that we will not be intimidated. We remain resolute,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday, September 18.

The demonstration, scheduled for Tuesday, September 23, will begin at Obra Spot in Accra. Protesters are expected to march to the Police Headquarters to present a petition to the Inspector General of Police and National Security, before continuing to the Jubilee House to deliver a final petition to the Office of the President.

Underscoring the seriousness of the protest, Mustapha stressed that it will not be a youth-only event but a united front for the entire party. “I can confirm that the leadership of the party will be present, and so will the Minority Leader and the entire Minority Caucus,” he stated.

He condemned what he described as deliberate attacks on NPP members, calling recent developments “shameful and reprehensible,” and vowed that the party would not remain silent in the face of injustice.

The “Yɛn Suro Ahunahuna” demonstration, translated as “We do not fear oppression,” is expected to attract massive support, with NPP youth determined to challenge what they see as rising political intimidation.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

34 minutes ago

Falling electricity pole Falling ECG pole puts Biakoye Community Senior High School in danger

43 minutes ago

TEWU to strike on September 19 over unresolved demands TEWU to strike on September 19 over unresolved demands

51 minutes ago

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Otumfuo pays glowing tribute to late Asantehemaa, says “her words were never rec...

51 minutes ago

Asantehemaa was a majestic pillar of strength and inspiration to the nation – Mahama Asantehemaa was a majestic pillar of strength and inspiration to the nation – Ma...

1 hour ago

11 deportees from US sue Ghana over alleged unlawful detention 11 deportees from US sue Ghana over alleged unlawful detention

1 hour ago

Derrick Nana Asare NPP has no moral right to tell NDC how to deal with illegal mining – Derrick Nan...

1 hour ago

NPP to stage ‘Yn Suro Ahunahuna’ demo against intimidation NPP to stage ‘Yɛn Suro Ahunahuna’ demo against intimidation

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Effia, Isaac Boamah Nyarko Ghana will explode if efforts are not intensified to end galamsey — NPP MP

3 hours ago

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum "Posterity will not forgive us if we fail to nurture the youth of our great part...

3 hours ago

Ken Agyapong, chiefs and other officers inspect site Ken Agyapong secures 15,000 acres of land for Africa's largest Pharmaceutical Hu...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line