NPP to stage ‘Yɛn Suro Ahunahuna’ demo against intimidation

The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has declared that the upcoming “Yɛn Suro Ahunahuna” demonstration will serve as a bold statement that the party refuses to yield to political intimidation, harassment, or injustice.

Mustapha explained that the protest, spearheaded by the NPP Youth Wing, is a direct response to what he described as acts of selective justice and state-sponsored violence targeted at members of the party.

“The 'Yɛn Suro Ahunahuna' is a demonstration of our resolve that we will not be intimidated. We remain resolute,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday, September 18.

The demonstration, scheduled for Tuesday, September 23, will begin at Obra Spot in Accra. Protesters are expected to march to the Police Headquarters to present a petition to the Inspector General of Police and National Security, before continuing to the Jubilee House to deliver a final petition to the Office of the President.

Underscoring the seriousness of the protest, Mustapha stressed that it will not be a youth-only event but a united front for the entire party. “I can confirm that the leadership of the party will be present, and so will the Minority Leader and the entire Minority Caucus,” he stated.

He condemned what he described as deliberate attacks on NPP members, calling recent developments “shameful and reprehensible,” and vowed that the party would not remain silent in the face of injustice.

The “Yɛn Suro Ahunahuna” demonstration, translated as “We do not fear oppression,” is expected to attract massive support, with NPP youth determined to challenge what they see as rising political intimidation.