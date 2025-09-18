Ghana will explode if efforts are not intensified to end galamsey — NPP MP

Member of Parliament for Effia, Isaac Boamah Nyarko

The Member of Parliament for Effia, Isaac Boamah Nyarko, has expressed deep concern over the growing devastation of Ghana’s environment caused by illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

He warned that the country is sitting on a ticking time bomb if government does not intensify efforts to end the menace once and for all.

Speaking on Accra-based Good Morning Ghana on Thursday, September 18, Boamah Nyarko alleged that some members of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) are now actively involved in illegal mining operations.

“As a Ghanaian and a concerned citizen of this country, I think that we have failed this whole fight, and if we don’t speak truth to power and the President of this Republic doesn’t take charge to confront this whole illegal mining, we are heading towards a bomb. This country will explode, and we will find ourselves in a very difficult situation,” he said.

The Effia MP further claimed that even the Lands and Natural Resources Minister is struggling to get the full support of government to combat the menace.

“At some point, I am getting information that the Minister of Lands is not getting the support of even his own government. It is very clear that the government is confused and not committed. In fact, NDC apparatchiks have now taken over the galamsey business,” he added.

Boamah Nyarko cited investigative journalist Erastus Asare Donkor’s recent revelations as evidence, alleging that some NDC executives are guiding miners into protected forest reserves.

The MP therefore urged President John Dramani Mahama to personally take charge of the anti-galamsey fight to prevent what he described as an environmental and security disaster.