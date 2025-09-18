ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 18 Sep 2025 Social News

Ghana will explode if efforts are not intensified to end galamsey — NPP MP

Member of Parliament for Effia, Isaac Boamah NyarkoMember of Parliament for Effia, Isaac Boamah Nyarko

The Member of Parliament for Effia, Isaac Boamah Nyarko, has expressed deep concern over the growing devastation of Ghana’s environment caused by illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

He warned that the country is sitting on a ticking time bomb if government does not intensify efforts to end the menace once and for all.

Speaking on Accra-based Good Morning Ghana on Thursday, September 18, Boamah Nyarko alleged that some members of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) are now actively involved in illegal mining operations.

“As a Ghanaian and a concerned citizen of this country, I think that we have failed this whole fight, and if we don’t speak truth to power and the President of this Republic doesn’t take charge to confront this whole illegal mining, we are heading towards a bomb. This country will explode, and we will find ourselves in a very difficult situation,” he said.

The Effia MP further claimed that even the Lands and Natural Resources Minister is struggling to get the full support of government to combat the menace.

“At some point, I am getting information that the Minister of Lands is not getting the support of even his own government. It is very clear that the government is confused and not committed. In fact, NDC apparatchiks have now taken over the galamsey business,” he added.

Boamah Nyarko cited investigative journalist Erastus Asare Donkor’s recent revelations as evidence, alleging that some NDC executives are guiding miners into protected forest reserves.

The MP therefore urged President John Dramani Mahama to personally take charge of the anti-galamsey fight to prevent what he described as an environmental and security disaster.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Effia, Isaac Boamah Nyarko Ghana will explode if efforts are not intensified to end galamsey — NPP MP

2 hours ago

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum "Posterity will not forgive us if we fail to nurture the youth of our great part...

2 hours ago

Ken Agyapong, chiefs and other officers inspect site Ken Agyapong secures 15,000 acres of land for Africa's largest Pharmaceutical Hu...

3 hours ago

Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Council of Elders, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang 2024 defeat painful, but NPP will reorganise for 2028 general elections — Hackma...

3 hours ago

Former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei Here is why political party supporters surrounded Charlotte Osei's father’s hous...

3 hours ago

It is better to be floor member in govt than in opposition— Asiedu-Nketia to griefing NDC members 'It is better to be floor member in gov't than in opposition'— Asiedu-Nketia to ...

3 hours ago

President Xi Jinping invites President Mahama to China in October President Xi Jinping invites President Mahama to China in October

3 hours ago

This is the disputed piece of land at the center of Gbenyiri deadly clashes This is the disputed piece of land at the center of Gbenyiri deadly clashes

3 hours ago

President Mahama, former presidents join mourning for late Asantehemaa President Mahama, former presidents join mourning for late Asantehemaa

3 hours ago

2025 BECE: 483,800 students secure SHS placement — Clement Apaak 2025 BECE: 483,800 students secure SHS placement — Clement Apaak

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line